Lightspeed Voice Launches NOVA Performance Dashboards to Transform How Businesses Track, Coach, and Improve Call Performance

"This gives teams the ability to coach with facts instead of gut feelings," Joel added. "It's not just about knowing what happened, it's about knowing how to improve it." Post this

NOVA Performance Dashboards allow managers to analyze performance across:

Call volume

Inbound vs. outbound activity

Call duration

Interruptions (how often agents interrupt callers)

Average sentiment and ending sentiment

All metrics are generated and updated using NOVA's AI-powered call transcription and sentiment analysis engine.

The Group Performance view gives managers a real-time, high-level look at how entire teams are performing. With filters for group, call direction, and date range, leaders can quickly isolate trends, identify outliers, and spot performance gaps.

Key metrics — including total calls, average duration, interruptions, and overall sentiment — are summarized at the top, while visual charts highlight sentiment trends and inbound vs. outbound call distribution. A detailed calls table below breaks down performance by individual user, making it easy to compare team members side-by-side.

With a single click, managers can drill directly into any user's performance or export reports as CSV files for sharing, forecasting, or compliance.

The User Performance view gives supervisors a deep, detailed look at individual agent activity. From total calls and talk time to interruptions and sentiment, every metric is filtered by date range and call type for precise analysis.

Live sentiment charts show how conversations typically feel and how they tend to end — making it easier than ever to identify coaching opportunities, recognize top performers, and track improvement over time.

Each call is fully accessible from the dashboard, including recordings, transcriptions, timestamps, and AI-generated insights. Managers can listen, review, text, or call back directly from the interface — all in one place.

By combining call data, AI-powered sentiment analysis, and seamless reporting, NOVA Performance Dashboards empower businesses to move from reactive call reviews to proactive performance management.

"This gives teams the ability to coach with facts instead of gut feelings," Joel added. "It's not just about knowing what happened, it's about knowing how to improve it."

The Performance Dashboards feature is now available to NOVA users as part of Lightspeed Voice's ongoing commitment to delivering intelligent, data-driven communications.

About Lightspeed Voice www.lightspeedvoice.com

Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

Media Contact

Alexis Snowbarger, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415649995, [email protected], Lightspeed Voice

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice