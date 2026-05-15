Lightspeed Voice Launches NOVA Pro, Delivering Customizable AI Call Intelligence Built for Real Business Workflows

Lightspeed Voice announces the launch of NOVA Pro, the next evolution of its AI-powered NOVA platform, designed to help businesses move beyond basic call summaries and turn conversations into customizable, actionable business intelligence. NOVA Pro gives user greater control over how call data is captured, analyzed, and used to improve performance, streamline follow-up, and enhance customer interactions.
VENICE, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a trailblazer in innovative communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of NOVA Pro, the next evolution of its cutting-edge NOVA AI product. Designed for organizations that want more than basic call summaries, NOVA Pro gives businesses greater control over how AI works within their unique workflows – transforming everyday conversations into tailored insights, measurable performance, and actionable next steps.
The first iteration of Lightspeed Voice's Next-Generation Office Virtual Assistant (NOVA), initially released in August 2024, introduced AI-powered transcription, call summaries, sentiment analysis, and more – earning prestigious recognitions including the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in 2025 and the 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award.
Building on this foundation, NOVA Pro enables organizations to move beyond simply documenting calls to actively using them to improve operations, customer experience, and team performance.
"NOVA Pro represents the next step in how businesses use AI within their communications," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "It's not just about capturing conversations, it's about giving users the ability to customize, analyze, and act on them in a way that fits how they operate."
While traditional AI call tools focus on transcription and generic summaries, NOVA Pro is built to adapt to the needs of each business. By enabling users to define what matters most in their conversations, it ensures that insights are delivered in a way that aligns with their processes and goals.
Key capabilities of NOVA Pro include:
- Custom Summaries: Tailor call summaries to highlight the information that matters most to your business
- Call Success Scores: Define what a successful call looks like and measure performance against it
- Custom Call Queries: Automatically extract key customer and conversation data
- Ask NOVA: Interact with call transcripts to quickly find answers and insights
- Actionable Follow-Ups: Generate email or text follow-ups based on call context
These features work together to help organizations reduce manual work, improve consistency, and gain clearer visibility into both customer interactions and internal performance.
NOVA Pro is designed for businesses where phone conversations play a critical role in operations, including insurance agencies, sales teams, customer service organizations, and home service providers.
By turning unstructured call data into organized, usable information, NOVA Pro helps businesses:
- Respond faster and more consistently
- Eliminate the need to revisit calls for missing details
- Improve coaching and accountability through measurable performance
- Ensure important information is captured and acted on every time
With NOVA Pro, Lightspeed Voice is helping organizations transform everyday conversations into structured, actionable business intelligence. By reducing manual work, improving visibility into customer interactions, and enabling more consistent follow-up, NOVA Pro empowers businesses to operate more efficiently while delivering stronger customer experiences.
For more information about NOVA Pro, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/products/nova-pro.
About Lightspeed Voice
Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions. www.lightspeedvoice.com.
Media Contact
Lacy Landers, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415645380, [email protected], https://lightspeedvoice.com/
SOURCE Lightspeed Voice
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