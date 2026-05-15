Lightspeed Voice Launches NOVA Pro, Delivering Customizable AI Call Intelligence Built for Real Business Workflows

"NOVA Pro represents the next step in how businesses use AI within their communications. It's not just about capturing conversations, it's about giving users the ability to customize, analyze, and act on them in a way that fits how they operate." Post this

Building on this foundation, NOVA Pro enables organizations to move beyond simply documenting calls to actively using them to improve operations, customer experience, and team performance.

"NOVA Pro represents the next step in how businesses use AI within their communications," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "It's not just about capturing conversations, it's about giving users the ability to customize, analyze, and act on them in a way that fits how they operate."

While traditional AI call tools focus on transcription and generic summaries, NOVA Pro is built to adapt to the needs of each business. By enabling users to define what matters most in their conversations, it ensures that insights are delivered in a way that aligns with their processes and goals.

Key capabilities of NOVA Pro include:

Custom Summaries: Tailor call summaries to highlight the information that matters most to your business

Call Success Scores: Define what a successful call looks like and measure performance against it

Custom Call Queries: Automatically extract key customer and conversation data

Ask NOVA: Interact with call transcripts to quickly find answers and insights

Actionable Follow-Ups: Generate email or text follow-ups based on call context

These features work together to help organizations reduce manual work, improve consistency, and gain clearer visibility into both customer interactions and internal performance.

NOVA Pro is designed for businesses where phone conversations play a critical role in operations, including insurance agencies, sales teams, customer service organizations, and home service providers.

By turning unstructured call data into organized, usable information, NOVA Pro helps businesses:

Respond faster and more consistently

Eliminate the need to revisit calls for missing details

Improve coaching and accountability through measurable performance

Ensure important information is captured and acted on every time

With NOVA Pro, Lightspeed Voice is helping organizations transform everyday conversations into structured, actionable business intelligence. By reducing manual work, improving visibility into customer interactions, and enabling more consistent follow-up, NOVA Pro empowers businesses to operate more efficiently while delivering stronger customer experiences.

For more information about NOVA Pro, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/products/nova-pro.

About Lightspeed Voice

Lightspeed Voice is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions. www.lightspeedvoice.com.

Media Contact

Lacy Landers, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415645380, [email protected], https://lightspeedvoice.com/

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice