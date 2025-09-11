Lightspeed Voice Named A 2025 Tech Innovator on National CO-100 List

"We set out to combine world-class service with groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. This award proves that innovation isn't just for the biggest companies—our technology is shaping the future of business communications nationwide." Post this

"Being named a Tech Innovator on the CO—100 is not just recognition of our technology—it's validation of the relentless drive our team brings every day to redefine what a communications company can be," said Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice. "We set out to combine world-class service with groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. This award proves that innovation isn't just for the biggest companies—our technology is shaping the future of business communications nationwide."

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO—100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision. These businesses are not only shaping their local communities—they're setting new standards for what's possible in business."

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

