Lightspeed Voice NOVA Named Winner of the 2026 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

"This award reinforces our mission to continuously evolve Lightspeed Voice with intelligent capabilities that support the way modern businesses communicate," said Joel Poythress, President, Lightspeed. Post this

NOVA provides users with automated call summaries, call transcription, sentiment analysis, conversational insights, and enhanced reporting dashboards. By turning everyday conversations into actionable insights, NOVA helps reduce manual administrative work while enabling businesses to better understand customer needs, identify call trends, and improve overall customer service and operational efficiency.

"This award reinforces our mission to continuously evolve Lightspeed Voice with intelligent capabilities that support the way modern businesses communicate," said Joel Poythress, President, Lightspeed. "We are proud to see NOVA recognized among the industry's most innovative unified communications advancements."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Lightspeed as a 2026 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, NOVA," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Lightspeed in their groundbreaking work on NOVA."

Winners of the 2026 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

Lightspeed is a leading provider of communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions. For more information about Lightspeed and NOVA, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com.

Media Contact

Lacy Landers, Lightspeed, 1 9415645380, [email protected], https://lightspeedvoice.com/

SOURCE Lightspeed