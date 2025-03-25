Lightspeed Voice Recognized as a 2025 AI Excellence Award Winner

Lightspeed Voice has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, recognizing its groundbreaking AI-powered VoIP solution, NOVA. Awarded in the Insurance category, NOVA is transforming how insurance agencies handle customer interactions by providing AI-driven call transcription, sentiment analysis, compliance-focused PII redaction, and seamless CRM/AMS integrations.

VENICE, Fla., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a leading provider of AI-powered VoIP solutions, has been recognized as a recipient of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This honor highlights the company's commitment to advancing business communications, solving real-world challenges, and delivering impactful AI-driven solutions.

Honored in the Insurance category, Lightspeed Voice's NOVA (Next-Gen Office Virtual Assistant) is redefining how insurance agencies manage customer interactions. By leveraging advanced AI to transcribe calls, generate actionable summaries, analyze sentiment, and ensure compliance with PII redaction, NOVA streamlines operations and enhances customer relationships. Integrations across over 50 leading CRM and AMS platforms ensures that every call enhances efficiency and drives data-powered workflows.

"This award is a testament to our focus on customer-driven innovation," said Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice. "NOVA was built in direct response to the evolving needs of the insurance industry and reflects our team's unwavering commitment to helping businesses work smarter, save time, and drive greater efficiency across industries."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact, and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like Lightspeed Voice that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Congratulations!"

