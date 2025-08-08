Lightspeed Voice Recognized as a Top Workplace in Florida

"Being recognized as one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For is truly an honor because it reflects the culture we've worked hard to build together. This award is a direct result of our incredible team—their passion, creativity, and dedication to our customers inspire me every day." Post this

"Our annual 'Best Companies To Work For In Florida' program once again shows what sets the state's best employers apart from others — and it's not paychecks or profit margins," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. "While those help, of course, the best companies invest in people and find creative ways to motivate and reward employees and help them grow. They're also purposeful about creating a great culture. These employers find ways to encourage connection and camaraderie — and they also prioritize giving back to their communities, understanding that it can have a profound impact on morale. Their examples offer an excellent roadmap for companies seeking to differentiate themselves from the competition," says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor.

"At Lightspeed Voice, we believe that when you take care of your people, everything else falls into place," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightspeed Voice. "Being recognized as one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For is truly an honor because it reflects the culture we've worked hard to build together. This award is a direct result of our incredible team—their passion, creativity, and dedication to our customers inspire me every day."

To view the entire list visit: www.floridatrend.com/articles/2025/07/31/best-midsized-companies/

