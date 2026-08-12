Lightspeed Voice Recognized as a Top Workplace in Florida

"We believe that when employees feel valued, empowered, and supported, they're able to do their best work – and that directly translates into the exceptional service and innovation our customers experience every day." Post this

"Our annual 'Best Companies To Work For In Florida' program is a reminder that great workplaces don't happen by accident," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. "The companies that stand out are intentional about investing in their people, creating opportunities for them to grow and building environments where employees want to be. This year, we also explore how many are thoughtfully bringing people back to the office — not simply as a policy shift, but as a way to strengthen collaboration, mentorship and culture. Their examples offer a practical roadmap for any organization looking to attract, retain and inspire great talent."

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For," said Joel Poythress, President of Lightspeed. "This award is a reflection of our people and the culture we've built together. We believe that when employees feel valued, empowered, and supported, they're able to do their best work – and that directly translates into the exceptional service and innovation our customers experience every day."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to floridatrend.com/best-companies/.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a leading provider of AI-powered communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lightspeed continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions. For more information, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com and www.lightspeedsolutions.net

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida's top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

Media Contact

Lacy Landers, Lightspeed, 1 9415645380, [email protected], https://www.lightspeedvoice.com/

SOURCE Lightspeed