Lightspeed Voice Rolls Out EZLynx Integration, Underscoring Commitment to Insurance Industry Solutions

Call Pops: Real-time call pops provide agents with instant access to caller information when a call is received or placed. The pop-ups link directly to the contact's EZLynx record, eliminating the need for manual searches or switching tabs.

Activity Logging: Users can automatically send call activity logs to EZLynx with essential data from Lightspeed Voice's systems, including call direction (inbound/outbound), answering agent, caller contact details, call duration, and a URL to the call recording.

NOVA AI Call Sentiment & Summaries: With the integration, Lightspeed Voice introduces NOVA AI capabilities into the EZLynx environment. Lightspeed's NOVA AI assistant leverages natural language processing to provide actionable call sentiment insights and summarize key discussion points. For users with NOVA enabled, call summaries and sentiment analyses can be automatically synched with EZLynx, empowering agents with valuable post-call notes and analytics.

This integration highlights Lightspeed Voice's commitment to delivering intuitive tools that simplify client management and enhance customer service. By streamlining cross-platform workflows, Lightspeed Voice and EZLynx enable professionals to focus on client relationships and business outcomes rather than on administrative tasks.

"Our collaboration with EZLynx represents a milestone in our mission to redefine communication solutions for insurance agencies," said Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice. "Together, we provide a solution that aligns with the dynamic needs of modern insurance agencies, ensuring they deliver exceptional client experiences seamlessly — while saving agents an average of 2 hours a day."

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

