Lightspeed Voice Unveils Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity and Managed Services Product with Re-Launch of Lightspeed Solutions

VENICE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a leader in innovative communication solutions, proudly announces Lightspeed Solutions, a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity and managed services designed to empower businesses with unparalleled protection and efficiency.

As businesses and individuals alike rely heavily on digital platforms for communication, transactions, and data storage, the vulnerabilities to cyber threats have proportionally escalated. A robust cybersecurity framework is indispensable for safeguarding sensitive information, maintaining the integrity of operations, and protecting against malicious cyber activities. The consequences of a breach extend beyond financial losses to include damage to reputation, loss of trust, and potential legal ramifications.

Integral components of Lightspeed Solutions include premium, expert US-based support. Noteworthy attributes encompass system health monitoring, next generation anti-virus capabilities, as well as robust phishing and fraud protection. The 24/7 active threat response further underscores the critical considerations for businesses seeking to fortify their cybersecurity position in 2024.

Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightspeed Voice, expressed excitement about the product, stating, "I am thrilled to announce the augmentation of Lightspeed Solutions, our latest venture into the realm of cybersecurity. This expansion reflects our unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for our clients. Lightspeed Solutions is not merely a product line; it is a testament to our commitment to securing the digital landscape. With innovation as our guiding principle, we are confident that Lightspeed Solutions will set new standards for excellence in cybersecurity, empowering businesses to thrive in an era of heightened digital risks."

