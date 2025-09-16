Lightspeed Voice Unveils Sentiment Alerts in NOVA AI Platform

"With Sentiment Alerts, businesses don't just get data—they get direction. It's about knowing which conversations deserve immediate attention, so no customer concern goes unresolved." Post this

This enhancement builds on NOVA's existing suite of AI-powered tools, including call summaries, transcriptions, and sentiment analysis, by providing a clear, actionable signal when customer emotions may indicate dissatisfaction or risk.

"Our goal with NOVA is to make call intelligence truly actionable," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "With Sentiment Alerts, businesses don't just get data—they get direction. It's about knowing which conversations deserve immediate attention, so no customer concern goes unresolved."

By helping teams quickly identify and address sentiment shifts, NOVA's Sentiment Alerts support improved customer retention and more efficient use of staff resources.

For more information about Lightspeed Voice and its AI tool, NOVA, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/nova.

About Lightspeed Voice www.lightspeedvoice.com

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

Media Contact

Alexis Snowbarger, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415649995, [email protected], Lightspeed Voice

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice