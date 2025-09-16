Lightspeed Voice Unveils Sentiment Alerts in NOVA AI Platform

Lightspeed Voice, a leading VoIP solutions provider, has announced the launch of Sentiment Alerts, a new feature in its award-winning AI tool, NOVA (Next-gen Office Virtual Assistant).
VENICE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed Voice, a leading VoIP solutions provider, has announced the launch of Sentiment Alerts, a new feature in its award-winning AI tool, NOVA (Next-gen Office Virtual Assistant). The new feature is designed to help businesses better understand customer interactions and take action quickly after calls.
Sentiment Alerts automatically review completed calls and flag conversations based on the sentiments you choose to track—whether positive or negative. By highlighting conversations that matter most, this feature empowers teams to celebrate wins, address concerns quickly, and strengthen customer relationships without having to review every transcript or recording.
This enhancement builds on NOVA's existing suite of AI-powered tools, including call summaries, transcriptions, and sentiment analysis, by providing a clear, actionable signal when customer emotions may indicate dissatisfaction or risk.
"Our goal with NOVA is to make call intelligence truly actionable," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "With Sentiment Alerts, businesses don't just get data—they get direction. It's about knowing which conversations deserve immediate attention, so no customer concern goes unresolved."
By helping teams quickly identify and address sentiment shifts, NOVA's Sentiment Alerts support improved customer retention and more efficient use of staff resources.
For more information about Lightspeed Voice and its AI tool, NOVA, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/nova.
Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.
