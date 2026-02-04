Lightspeed Voice's NOVA Awarded 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

"This recognition from TMC validates the real-world impact NOVA is having on our customers' day-to-day operations," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. Post this

"This recognition from TMC validates the real-world impact NOVA is having on our customers' day-to-day operations," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "Businesses are looking for more than just a phone system—they need intelligent communications that drive efficiency, accountability, and better customer experiences. NOVA was built to do exactly that, and we're honored to see it recognized among the industry's top unified communications solutions."

"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Lightspeed Voice's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About Lightspeed Voice www.lightspeedvoice.com

Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.

Lightspeed Voice Contact:

Alexis Snowbarger

Marketing Manager

Lightspeed Voice

941-564-3010

[email protected]

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alexis Snowbarger, Lightspeed Voice, 1 9415649995, [email protected], Lightspeed Voice

SOURCE Lightspeed Voice