Lightspeed Voice's NOVA Awarded 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Lightspeed Voice announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named NOVA as a recipient of the 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
VENICE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its 17th year, the Unified Communications Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have delivered exceptional unified communications solutions proven to improve collaboration, productivity, and business performance. Winners were selected based on real-world customer deployments and demonstrated excellence across UC hardware, software, cloud services, and integrated platforms.
In a competitive market crowded with established players, NOVA sets a new standard for AI-powered business communications. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, NOVA delivers automated call transcription, actionable summaries, real-time sentiment analysis, and built-in PII redaction to support compliance and data security. With seamless integrations across more than 50 leading CRM and AMS platforms, NOVA ensures every conversation is captured, analyzed, and transformed into meaningful insights—streamlining operations, strengthening customer relationships, and driving smarter, data-powered workflows.
"This recognition from TMC validates the real-world impact NOVA is having on our customers' day-to-day operations," said Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. "Businesses are looking for more than just a phone system—they need intelligent communications that drive efficiency, accountability, and better customer experiences. NOVA was built to do exactly that, and we're honored to see it recognized among the industry's top unified communications solutions."
"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Lightspeed Voice's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.
Lightspeed Voice is a leading AI-powered VoIP solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative technology and unparalleled service to businesses. Specializing in customer satisfaction, Lightspeed Voice continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and advanced communication solutions.
