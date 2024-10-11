LightUpMBC partners with 270+ global landmarks and celebrity talent to raise funds for Stage 4 breast cancer research to benefit METAvivor

Jamil Rivers, METAvivor Board President, emphasized, "Metastatic breast cancer is the only terminal form of breast cancer. We must fund research to make this disease survivable." Post this

Streaming through LiveOne on @METAvivor YouTube and @METAvivor Facebook Live

METAvivor Research and Support announces the launch of the sixth annual #LightUpMBC campaign, uniting global landmarks to light up in teal, green and pink to raise awareness and research dollars for metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

Metastatic Breast Cancer, also known as MBC or Stage 4 breast cancer, occurs when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body. Despite advances, over 685,000 people worldwide die from MBC each year, with no current cure available.

Jamil Rivers, METAvivor Board President, stated "Metastatic breast cancer is the only terminal form of breast cancer. We must fund research to make this disease survivable."

On October 13, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, over 270 landmarks across all 50 U.S. states and around the world will illuminate in the MBC awareness colors of teal, green and pink in a show of solidarity with the metastatic breast cancer community. Landmarks include One World Trade Center (NY), Seattle Great Wheel (WA), Boathouse Row (PA), Uniroyal Tire (MI), Calgary Tower (Canada) and Trafalgar Bridge (Australia).

#LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit, features inspiring MBC patient stories, illuminated landmarks from around the globe and performances by GRAMMY® Award-winner Lisa Loeb, American Idol winner David Cook, Two-time GRAMMY® nominee Tracy Bonham, Singer/songwriter Rozzi, Actress/breast cancer survivor Dionne Lea and EMMY® Award-winning entertainer Keith David.

Co-hosted by actress and influencer Miranda McKeon, the Anne with an E star diagnosed with breast cancer at age 19, and produced by Tami Eagle Bowling, nine year Stage 4 MBC Thriver, #LightUpMBC Live will stream live from the Hilton in Short Hills, NJ through the LiveOne app and platform. For a dual viewing experience, watch via @METAvivor YouTube on your smart TV while streaming on @METAvivor Facebook Live to engage with other MBC thrivers and supporters.

"My best friend and inspiration for this campaign, Jessica Moore, died of metastatic breast cancer at the young age of 36," said Laura Inahara, #LightUpMBC Founder who secured the Portsmouth Memorial Bridge as the first landmark to light in 2017. "Every landmark that shines is in memory of those who passed away and gives hope to patients living with MBC that a cure is possible in their lifetime."

Some other facets of the campaign to raise funds include #LightUpMBC Apparel, Shimmer By Cindy MBC Jewelry Collection, and a great auction which is now live at LightUpMBC.GiveSmart.com

To view a list of participating landmarks and for more information, please visit www.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC. To donate, please visit Donate.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC

About #LightUpMBC:

#LightUpMBC is a global landmark campaign that is designed to educate, raise funds and shine a light on the critical need for research for Stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. This campaign is dedicated to the memory of Jessica Moore who passed away at the age of 36 and all lives lost to MBC. All net proceeds will benefit METAvivor Research and Support. Follow our social channels Facebook @LightUpMBC and Instagram @LightUpMBC.

About METAvivor:

METAvivor is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exclusively funds Stage 4 MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to survivable with a good quality of life for MBC patients. METAvivor puts 100% of donations toward Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer research. Follow our social channels Facebook @METAvivor and Instagram @METAvivor.

LightUpMBC Press Contact:

Tami Eagle Bowling

Creator, #LightUpMBC Live

[email protected]



Media Contact

Tami Eagle Bowling, LightUpMBC, 1 917-658-5976, [email protected]

SOURCE LightUpMBC