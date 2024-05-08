Lightwave Dental Earns PACE Approval from Academy of General Dentistry

Lightwave's highest priority is supporting dental leaders' efforts to reach their personal and professional goals. Enhancing access to high quality CE enables doctors and clinicians to continue providing exceptional service to their patients. Post this

"Achieving this important approval reflects Lightwave Dental's commitment to the creation and delivery of continuing education programs that follow industry best practices," said Justin Jory, Lightwave founder and chief executive officer. "Our highest priority is supporting dental leaders' efforts to reach their personal and professional goals. Enhancing access to high quality CE enables doctors and clinicians to continue providing exceptional service to their patients."

This commitment aligns with Lightwave's core philosophy of driving growth through relationship-driven partnerships that create value for entrepreneurial dentists. Lightwave supports a growing network of high-quality dental practices with robust support services and a values-based culture that puts people first and elevates doctors as natural leaders of their dental practices.

"We believe in the power of our dental leadership community and our role in supporting the growth of doctors, hygienists, and clinicians at all levels," said Clifton Cameron, Lightwave chief dental officer. "PACE approval signals that as the dental field evolves, Lightwave will maintain its leadership role at the forefront of the latest technologies and training programs."

Lightwave's unique dental leadership approach serves a threefold mission to: (1) provide proven professional pathways to Launch successful careers for young dentists, (2) provide scalable business services for entrepreneurial dentists looking to Lead their regional brand to the next level of growth, and (3) provide a smooth transition into retirement for experienced dental practice owners looking to enhance and protect their professional Legacy.

The company's dentist-owned and dentist-lead strategy is committed to providing customized support for every practice while preserving their local identity and driving growth with best practices, growth capital, and leadership training. Lightwave removes the financial burden of debt, and the management burden of running a small business, by providing support services for recruiting, human resources, information technology, accounting, marketing, revenue cycle management, and other business services. The end goal is for practice owners and their dental teams to have more freedom to focus on the things they care about the most, providing high-quality patient care and growing their dental practice.

About Lightwave Dental

Founded in 2016, Lightwave Dental is a high-growth company building the group model for the future of the dental industry. As the industry's first Dental Leadership Organization, Lightwave focuses on partnering, training, and developing dentists as natural leaders of their dental practice. The company helps dentists launch their careers, supports those leading high-growth dental groups, and assists with preserving their legacy as they transition into retirement. Lightwave is solving large issues in dentistry around retirement, business management, reimbursements, and partnership by providing the benefits of a group while preserving the essence of private practice. The company currently supports more than 200 dentists and 1,800 active employees in 89 dental offices across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For additional information, please visit lightwavedental.com and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Academy of General Dentistry

Founded in 1952, the Academy of General Dentistry is the only association that exclusively represents the needs and interests of general dentists. AGD provides its nearly 40,000 members with the resources, support, and education to deliver exceptional dental care and oral health education to the public. AGD's mission is "to advance general dentistry and oral health through quality continuing education and advocacy." Through this mission, AGD member dentists are able to build their careers, grow their businesses and protect their profession. Visit http://www.agd.org.

Media Contact

Lee Crawford, Lightwave Dental, 1 540-470-0839, [email protected], www.lightwavedental.com

SOURCE Lightwave Dental