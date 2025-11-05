Lightweight and Powerful Compressed Air Solution -- Launch of Aluminum Air Filters 65A & 80A

"With our new aluminum filters, we deliver cleaner air, lower energy costs, and greater durability — setting a new global standard for compressed air treatment," said a GSA spokesperson. Post this

The Perfect Balance of Strength and Lightness

Filters in compressed air systems are essential for removing dust, oil mist, and moisture, ensuring a stable and clean air supply. However, traditional steel filters are heavy and prone to corrosion in humid conditions, which can increase maintenance costs and risk of contamination.

The newly introduced Aluminum Air Filters (65A, 80A)resolve these issues.

Aluminum's low density reduces overall weight by over 30% while maintaining excellent mechanical strength and corrosion resistance.

Additionally, anodized surface treatmentenhances durability by forming a thicker oxide layer for superior corrosion protection.

According to verified industrial references, aluminum's smooth internal surface helps minimize pressure drop, leakage, and wear within air systems.

High Efficiency and Easy Maintenance

The 65A model handles up to 1,518 Nm³/h, while the 80A model processes 1,748 Nm³/hof air flow — approximately 20% more compactthan conventional filters, allowing flexible installation even in limited spaces.

Inside, a multi-stage filtration systemcombining pre-filters and micron filters achieves

99.99% particle removal efficiencyand oil mist removal below 0.01 mg/m³.

An optional differential pressure gauge allows operators to easily monitor filter conditions, while an automatic drain valveensures convenient condensate discharge.

The one-touch element replacementdesign simplifies maintenance, with a recommended service interval of 6 months or 3,000 operating hours.

Energy Savings and Sustainable Design

Aluminum is a fully recyclable material, offering environmental benefits through carbon reduction across its lifecycle.

Its smooth interior surface minimizes pressure loss, contributing to improved energy efficiency in compressed air systems.

Industry data suggests that optimizing pressure drop can lead to 15–20% energy savings.

With this design philosophy, GSA's aluminum filters deliver both operational efficiencyand environmental sustainability.

Setting a New Standard for Compressed Air Treatment

The newly launched Aluminum Air Filters 65A & 80Arepresent a new benchmark in compressed air filtration — combining light weight, corrosion resistance, and energy efficiency.

They are ideally suited for industries such as precision manufacturing, food processing, automotive, and semiconductors, where clean and reliable compressed air is essential.

About Global Standard Air / Gas(GSA)

Global Standard Air / Gas (GSA)is a leading provider of industrial compressed air treatment solutions, offering a full range of products including air dryers, filters, separators, and drain valves.

With a focus on efficiency, durability, and global-standard engineering, GSA continues to be a trusted partner for industries worldwide seeking reliable and sustainable air treatment solutions.

