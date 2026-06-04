Liine Announces The Official Death Of Healthcare Marketing Guesswork

Company declares victory over decades of wasted ad spend, misattributed revenue and gut-feeling strategy — effective immediately

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liine, the AI-powered call tracking, marketing analytics and ad optimization platform for multisite healthcare, dental and vet practices, today confirmed what practice owners across the country have long hoped for: Marketing Guesswork is dead. After years of operating unchecked inside specialty practices of every kind, Guesswork has been officially eliminated — and Liine has accepted full responsibility.

"We're guilty, and we're not sorry," said Brad Blaser, CEO of Liine. "Healthcare practices have spent decades making high-stakes marketing decisions on incomplete information — building campaigns and forming budgets without concrete evidence that effective marketing drives practice growth. That era is over. Guesswork didn't deserve a long life. It deserved to be replaced by something better."

That something better is Liine's Marketing ROI feature: a proprietary solution that connects session-level marketing data directly to appointments and production numbers across more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) and practice management systems, with approximately 97% matching accuracy (compared to 65% matching accuracy without this technology). For the first time, practices can see a clear, reliable line between a campaign dollar spent and a dollar earned. No manual reconciliation, no third-party tools, no estimates — with this new feature, the numbers speak for themselves.

"We built this because the problem was too costly to leave unsolved," Blaser continued. "Practices are spending real money on marketing and walking away without knowing what worked. That's not a minor inconvenience — it's a growth ceiling. We decided to remove it."

Guesswork is survived by its longtime companions Vanity Metrics and the Inconclusive Monthly Report.

Liine's Marketing ROI feature is now available to all Liine customers. To learn more or book a demo, visit liine.com.

About Liine

Liine is an AI-powered call tracking, marketing analytics and ad optimization platform built for multisite healthcare, dental and vet practices. Our platform captures and analyzes all patient leads across calls, web forms and online bookings in one intuitive dashboard. This empowers healthcare marketers to auto-optimize ad campaigns, increase lead-to-appointment conversion rates and quickly identify which strategies are driving new patient bookings.

Media Contact

Tareea, Liine, Inc., 1 7047715557, [email protected], www.liine.com

SOURCE Liine, Inc.