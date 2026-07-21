LIJIN Clinic in Myeong-dong, Seoul Marks First Anniversary by Expanding Lifting-Focused Medical Services with the Introduction of XERF

"Our goal is to provide personalized lifting solutions through accurate skin assessment, transparent consultation, and safe treatment for every patient." Post this

LIJIN Clinic, a skin clinic located in Myeong-dong, Seoul, has announced the expansion of its lifting-focused aesthetic medical services to commemorate its first anniversary, including the introduction of the XERF lifting system.

Since opening, LIJIN Clinic has welcomed both domestic patients and international visitors seeking aesthetic treatments in Seoul. The clinic provides premium aesthetic medical services focused on achieving natural and healthy-looking results. To better serve overseas patients, LIJIN Clinic offers multilingual consultation services in English, Japanese, and Chinese, creating a comfortable and accessible treatment experience for international visitors.

The clinic provides personalized skin assessments using advanced skin analysis technology for every patient. Based on the diagnostic results, physicians recommend customized treatment plans tailored to each individual's skin condition and concerns. LIJIN Clinic also operates private treatment rooms and offers one-on-one consultations with physicians to deliver a personalized and patient-centered medical experience.

Its medical team is composed of experienced aesthetic physicians. Dr. YouJoo Hwang, Chief Director of LIJIN Clinic, has more than 15 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and personally conducts patient consultations and treatments based on her extensive clinical expertise.

Committed to Accurate Skin Assessment and Safe Treatments

The name LIJIN reflects the clinic's philosophy of being "a clinic truly dedicated to lifting." Guided by this philosophy, LIJIN Clinic has continuously invested in advanced lifting technologies and strengthened its treatment capabilities since its opening.

The clinic currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of lifting technologies, including Ultherapy®, Thermage® FLX, XERF, Sofwave®, ONDA, and EMFACE®, allowing physicians to provide personalized lifting solutions based on each patient's skin condition and aging concerns. According to the clinic, this approach has attracted a growing number of both domestic and international patients seeking skin tightening and anti-aging treatments.

"Over the past year, we have been sincerely grateful for the trust and support of every patient who has chosen LIJIN Clinic," said Dr. YouJoo Hwang, Chief Director of LIJIN Clinic. "We will continue to provide accurate skin assessments, honest consultations, and safe treatments while helping each patient achieve natural and confident beauty."

As part of its first-anniversary milestone, LIJIN Clinic has recently introduced XERF, further strengthening its lifting technology lineup. The clinic plans to continue investing in advanced medical equipment and enhancing its healthcare services to provide high-quality aesthetic care for both local patients and international visitors to Seoul.About LIJIN ClinicLIJIN Clinic is a skin clinic located in Myeong-dong, Seoul, specializing in lifting and anti-aging treatments. The clinic provides personalized aesthetic medical services based on comprehensive skin analysis and physician-led consultations. With multilingual support available in English, Japanese, and Chinese, LIJIN Clinic strives to make high-quality skin treatments and anti-aging care accessible to both domestic and international patients.

Media Contact

Hyeibeen Nam

Tel: +82-2-2039-3585

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.lijinclinic.com/

Media Contact

Hyeibeen Nam, LIJIN Clinic, 82 2-2039-3585, [email protected], https://www.lijinclinic.com/

SOURCE LIJIN Clinic