Likarda and The Tiny Cargo Company Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Delivery of Biologics, Peptides and Small Molecules

"By combining hydrogel encapsulation with vesicle-based delivery, this partnership unlocks new possibilities to enhance stability, localization, and therapeutic performance across biologics, peptides, and small molecules." Post this

"Partnering with Tiny Cargo allows us to extend the impact of our CSS® platform providing the technology to deliver small, unstable or soluble drugs including peptides and small molecules," said Lisa Stehno-Bittel, Founder and President of Likarda. "Our technology is uniquely designed to encapsulate and retain a wide range of therapeutics within a protective hydrogel matrix, enabling controlled release and improved localization. When combined with vesicle-based delivery, this creates powerful new opportunities to enhance stability, bioavailability, and overall therapeutic performance."

Under the collaboration, the companies have evaluated the encapsulation and delivery of vesicle-associated and free-form therapeutics across multiple applications with an emphasis on extended-release formulations, improved bioavailability, and targeted delivery. Initial efforts focused on feasibility studies, with the goal of advancing to scalable, clinically relevant delivery solutions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Likarda to expand the capabilities of our delivery platform beyond traditional approaches," said Alan Gourdie, CEO of Tiny Cargo. "Likarda's hydrogel technology combined with Tiny Cargos milk EV delivery technology provides a powerful way to control release kinetics and enhance retention, absorption and targeting of drugs, creating new opportunities to improve the performance of biologics, peptide and small molecule therapeutics, unlocking a new sector of extended-release applications for Tiny Cargo's milk EV technology."

This partnership reflects a broader industry trend toward enhancing therapeutic performance through advanced delivery systems, enabling companies to extend product lifecycles, improve patient outcomes and unlock new clinical applications without modifying the active ingredient itself.

Both companies are actively supporting customers through small feasibility studies to generate initial data and demonstrate performance. Interested collaborators are encouraged to connect with us to explore how we can support your programs.

About Likarda

Likarda is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation delivery technologies for cell therapies, biologics, and other complex medicines. Our mission is to improve therapeutic performance and enable more durable, patient-friendly treatment options for chronic and life-threatening diseases. At the core of our platform is Core-Shell Spherification® (CSS®), an innovative hydrogel-based encapsulation technology that surrounds cells, proteins, and other biomolecules with a protective, biocompatible shell. This barrier helps maintain viability, enhances stability, reduces degradation, and enables precise, localized delivery within the body.

CSS® is fully customizable, offering tunable degradation, controlled release, cryopreservation advantages, and compatibility with GMP manufacturing workflows. Together, these capabilities help partners overcome critical challenges in drug delivery, manufacturing, and logistics.

Media Contact:

Shelly Adams, CCO

[email protected]

About Tiny Cargo

The Tiny Cargo Company, headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, USA, is a biotechnology company pioneering the industrial-scale production of highly purified milk-derived exosomes. The company has developed proprietary technologies for isolating, purifying and loading exosomes with therapeutic and cosmetic cargoes, enabling applications across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and advanced skincare.

Tiny Cargo's world-first cGMP-ready manufacturing platform enables scalable production of exosome-based delivery systems for peptides, monoclonal antibodies, expression constructs and other biologics. The company's platform is designed to integrate with multiple biologic production systems, allowing therapeutic molecules from diverse sources to be paired with milk-derived exosomes for advanced delivery applications.

Tiny Cargo is welcoming contacts and partnership enquiries via LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Alisha Clark CMO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Shelly Adams, Likarda Inc., 1 816-605-6440, [email protected], Likarda Inc.

Alisha Clark CMO, The Tiny Cargo Company, [email protected], www.tinycargo.com

SOURCE Likarda Inc.