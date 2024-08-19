Like Air® Ranks No. 55 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Inc 5000 recognition places Like Air® in the top 1.1% of all companies on the list, underscoring the brand's rapid rise in the competitive snacking category. Post this

"We are proud to be acknowledged by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Steve Atieh, Co-Founder of Like Air®. "This distinguished honor reinforces our commitment to offering better-for-you snacks without compromising on taste. We look forward to an exciting future as we continue to innovate and expand in the snacking category."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

This achievement marks the first time Like Air® has made the Inc. 5000 list since its founding in 2020, adding to a growing list of milestones for the brand. Earlier this year, Like Air® captivated a wide-ranging national audience on ABC's Shark Tank and won UNFI's Summer 2024 Pitch Slam competition for innovative new products. Previously in 2023, the brand clinched 1st place in the Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad Competition at Expo West, which paved the way for a significant 2024 expansion into over 1,500 Albertsons Cos. stores nationwide, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Shaw's, and more.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on Like Air®, please visit www.likeairsnacks.com and follow us on social media @likeairsnacks.

For press inquiries, contact:

Jaclyn Amaro

PR, Like Air

[email protected]

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air's popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways – over 15,000 winners and counting! For more information on Like Air®, visit https://www.likeairsnacks.com/.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Amaro, Like Air Snacks, 1 973-985-2157, [email protected], https://likeairsnacks.com

SOURCE Like Air Snacks