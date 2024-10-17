Like Sew Announces Artificial Intelligence Features for E-Commerce Websites

"Like Sew's new AI features makes website updates easier for retailers, not only saving them time and effort, but also better positioning their website to drive more traffic." – Spencer Wright, General Manager of Like Sew Post this

"In a traditional industry like quilting, launching or updating a website that needs descriptions — especially one that houses many products — can be a difficult and time-consuming task," said Spencer Wright, General Manager of Like Sew. "Like Sew's new AI features make this process easier for retailers, not only saving them time and effort, but also better positioning their website to drive more traffic."

These new features will be displayed in the Like Sew booth (#448) at this year's International Quilt Market in Houston, Texas, from October 26-28, 2024. On October 25, Like Sew will also host Schoolhouse Sessions to discuss using AI to simplify day-to-day operations and explore the new AI updates in the Like Sew platform.

Making AI as Easy as Half-Square Triangles

Facilitated by: Sean Roylance , Founder of Like Sew

, Founder of Like Sew Learn the basics of AI and discover practical tools you can start using right away. This class is for beginners who want to understand how AI can simplify running their shop and help grow their business.

Using AI in Like Sew

Facilitated by: Sean Roylance , Founder of Like Sew and Eric Thornton , VP of Product at Rain Retail Software

, Founder of Like Sew and , VP of Product at Rain Retail Software Like Sew is adding AI tools across the system to save quilt shops time and money. Learn how to use these new tools effectively.

Exploring the New Features in Like Sew POS

Facilitated by: Eric Thornton , VP of Product at Rain Retail Software, and Spencer Wright , General Manager of Like Sew

, VP of Product at Rain Retail Software, and , General Manager of Like Sew Get a sneak peek at the exciting new features coming to the Like Sew point of sale system. We'll cover the latest updates to help you manage inventory, track sales, and connect with customers.

To learn more about Like Sew and book a time to meet at International Quilt Market, visit: https://likesew.com/contact-us/

About Like Sew

Like Sew is the only all-in-one, cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform developed specifically for quilt, fabric, and sewing retailers. With Like Sew, you enter product information once, and it updates your POS, website, and mobile site all at the same time. Easily manage your inventory, serialized sales, customer accounts, repair tracking, vendors, purchase orders, rewards, and gift cards all in one system. For more information, please visit www.likesew.com.

Media Contact

Maddie Pujadas, 0to5 for Like Sew, 1 980.253.3833, maddie@0to5.com

SOURCE Like Sew