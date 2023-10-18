Like Sew POS Increases Quilt, Sewing and Fabric Store Retailers' Revenue By Over 20%

"With Like Sew''s all-in-one POS solution, we can easily manage our employees, our inventory, and our accounting so that we can do what we love – quilting and connecting with our customers." – Susan Hyder, Owner of Hyderhangout. Tweet this

"When I set up my shop, I wanted to encourage the "hangout" part," said Susan Hyder, Owner of Hyderhangout. "We encourage people to come into the store, and I emphasize to my employees that they should spend all the time they need to with a customer. At times, we will spend up to an hour or two helping somebody find their fabric, figure out their measurements. This doesn't always happen in other stores and in the long term, this helps us make friends rather than just customers. With Like Sew, we can easily manage our employees, our inventory, and our accounting so that we can do what we love – quilting and connecting with our customers."

"We're always excited to participate in the International Quilt Market, where we can engage with the quilting and sewing community, learn about emerging industry trends, and connect with both our current and potential customers," said Spencer Wright, General Manager of Like Sew. "This event offers an ideal environment to showcase our POS platform, tailored to the unique needs of this community. As we approach the bustling holiday season, a time when our clients see increased business, we are eager to share our expertise and demonstrate how Like Sew is revolutionizing the retail experience for quilt and fabric stores."

On October 27, key Like Sew executives will be facilitating Schoolhouse Sessions focused on how quilting and sewing retailers can boost sales efficiency, unlock untapped business potential by reevaluating their point-of-sale strategy and make better use of their POS integration choices. These sessions include:

Boost Sales Efficiency with Like Sew's Inventory and Sales Reports

Facilitated by: Eric Thronton , VP of Product at Rain Retail Software

, VP of Product at Rain Retail Software You will learn how Like Sew's new Reports will give you insight into how to maximize your inventory and make more sales. Come learn how you can be more efficient and effective with data-driven decisions.

Unlocking Marketing Potential: Your Point of Sale Strategy

Facilitated by: Spencer Wright , General Manager of Like Sew

, General Manager of Like Sew Your POS data should give you insight to help you drive sales and marketing. Learn best practices for leveraging your data to increase sales with text and email marketing as well as gather online reviews.

Navigate Business Challenges with Like Sews Smart Integration Choices

Facilitated by: Clinton Brady , President of Rain Retail Software

, President of Rain Retail Software We know what your challenges are and we continue to assemble the most useful and time-saving integrations for business owners. You'll learn which add-on services will help ease the stress of your day-to-day business.

To learn more about Like Sew and book a time to meet at International Quilt Market, visit: https://likesew.com/contact-us/

About Like Sew

Like Sew is the only all-in-one, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform developed specifically for quilt, fabric, and sewing retailers. With Like Sew, you add product information in one place and your POS, website and mobile site all update simultaneously. Easily manage your inventory, serialized sales, customer accounts, repair tracking, vendors, purchase orders, rewards, and gift cards all in one system. For more information, please visit www.likesew.com.

