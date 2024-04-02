Lilies Named 2024 Bulb of the Year by the National Gardening Bureau

Gardening enthusiasts can introduce these award-winning lilies into their outdoor spaces. With various varieties available, lilies promise to be the focal point of any landscape. Post this

Lilies are generally low-maintenance plants that require a sunny site and well-draining soil but don't demand constant attention. Lilies are perennial plants, meaning they come back year after year, providing years of beauty to any garden. They are hardy in USDA zones 4-9.

Single-flowering lilies attract hummingbirds and other pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. They contribute to a healthier and more biodiverse ecosystem. Many lily varieties are delightfully fragrant. Oriental lilies, in particular, are known for their fragrance, while, Asiatic lilies are the perfect choice for people who don't like fragrance.

Many shorter lily varieties can be successfully grown in containers, making them suitable for individuals with limited garden space or those who prefer gardening on patios and balconies. It is possible to extend the season of color by planting midsummer blooming Asiatic lilies together with late summer blooming Oriental lilies.

Lilies offer a combination of visual appeal, versatility, and low maintenance, making them a popular and rewarding choice for all gardeners. By selecting award-winning lilies, you enhance your garden's aesthetics and actively support biodiversity.

