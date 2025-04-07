Lilly's Dave Ricks Named Chief Executive Magazine's 2025 CEO of the Year

"Dave Ricks is an exemplary leader," said Ken Frazier, the former CEO of Merck and Chief Executive's 2021 CEO of the Year. "His vision, resilience and commitment to Lilly's core values have led the company to unprecedented levels of success, as measured by societal and shareholder value." Post this

Ricks, who began his career at Lilly in 1996 as a business development associate, became CEO in January 2017. In the eight years since he took over, Lilly has solidified its position as the most valuable publicly traded pharmaceutical company, with a market capitalization exceeding $780 billion as of early 2025.

Under Ricks, Lilly has positioned itself as the leader in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)-based medicines to treat obesity and diabetes. The company's donanemab, a treatment for Alzheimer's, has been shown to slow disease progression. Ricks also reduced the price of its most-commonly prescribed insulins—Humalog and Humulin—by 70 percent, an industry-leading move that was lauded by patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Diabetes Association.

"I am truly grateful to accept this award as recognition of the incredible work being undertaken by my Lilly colleagues around the world," said Ricks. "Their unwavering commitment to tackling the most critical health challenges with science, courage and persistence has yielded life-changing medicines for millions of people. It's a privilege to continue advancing our company's 150-year legacy, fully aware that our potential to transform human health has never been greater."

Said Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein and our 2017 CEO of the Year: "This is a well-deserved recognition for a leader who has not only delivered exceptional growth at Lilly but has done so with a rare combination of strategic clarity and deep respect for people. Under Dave's leadership, Lilly has accelerated innovation, scaled breakthrough treatments and created extraordinary shareholder value—all while fostering a culture grounded in purpose and integrity." Bergman also served on this year's selection committee.

Said Ted Bililies, Ph.D., global leader of transformative leadership and managing partner at AlixPartners, who serves as advisor to the CEO of the Year selection committee: "It is hard to think of a more transformative leader than Dave Ricks. He has set a clear and compelling vision at Lilly and never wavers from his goals, whether in the acceleration of drug development for the benefits of patients or in the service of his employees and community. Dave combines wise stewardship with compassion, focus and accountability."

Ricks' selection as 2025 CEO of the Year is scheduled to be celebrated at an invitation-only event hosted by Chief Executive Group this October.

Since 1986, Chief Executive of the Year honorees have been a who's who of American business leadership, including Lisa Su, Ed Bastian, Marc Benioff, Ken Frazier, Bill Gates, Brian Moynihan, Arne Sorenson, Michael Dell, A. G. Lafley, Marillyn Hewson, John Chambers, Fred Smith, Bob Iger, Anne Mulcahy, Larry Bossidy, Andy Grove and Herb Kelleher and many more. The honor recognizes courageous, long-term executive leadership in the service of shareholders and society. Learn more: ChiefExecutive.net/CEO-of-the-Year/

The Chief Executive of the Year was selected by a committee of distinguished peer CEOs. The 2025 committee consists of Lisa Su (CEO, AMD and 2024 CEO of the Year); Ed Bastian, (CEO, Delta Air Lines and 2023 CEO of the Year); Marc Benioff (co-founder and CEO, Salesforce; 2022 CEO of the Year); Ken Frazier (former CEO, Merck; 2021 CEO of the Year); Brian Moynihan (CEO, Bank of America; 2020 CEO of the Year), Marillyn Hewson (former CEO, Lockheed Martin; 2018 CEO of the Year); Stanley Bergman (CEO of Henry Schein and our 2017 CEO of the Year); Adam Aron (president and CEO, AMC Entertainment), Carmine Di Sibio (former CEO, EY Global); Jason Girzadas, (CEO, Deloitte US); Dan Glaser (former CEO, Marsh McLennan), Fred Hassan (former chair, Bausch & Lomb; partner, Warburg Pincus); Tamara Lundgren (CEO, Radius Recycling); Robert Nardelli (CEO, XLR-8); Tom Quinlan III (CEO, RR Donnelley); and Jeffrey Sonnenfeld (president and CEO, The Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute). Ted Bililies, Ph.D., global leader of transformative leadership and managing partner, AlixPartners, is the exclusive adviser to the 2025 Selection Committee.

