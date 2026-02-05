Lily Mo Sheen, Celeste O'Connor, Paris Berelc, Samantha Lorraine, Carys Douglas & Gabriella Palminteri Set To Star In Dark Comedy Thriller 'Debutantes'

"Stephen's script is equal parts Death Wish and Heathers held together with a visual clarity that hopefully resonates with our current zeitgeist that is fighting to make sense of eroding morality around consent and what society will allow people to get away with," says producer Samuel A. Levine. Post this

"A sexy, fun, high-gloss revenge thriller that punches you in the face but has a very important message about sexual assault," says Meier. "Using dark comedy, we can tackle this serious issue, and highlight what is the most under-reported crime in America; leaving audiences thinking about the film and its themes long after the credits roll."

Debutantes joins a growing movement of films using genre conventions to interrogate culture's darkest corners—think Promising Young Woman meets Heathers—refusing to treat trauma with hushed reverence while demanding audiences reckon with uncomfortable truths. Meier's audacious tonal balance promises entertainment that doesn't sacrifice substance, delivering both thrills and unflinching social commentary.

"Stephen's script is equal parts Death Wish and Heathers held together with a visual clarity that hopefully resonates with our current zeitgeist that is fighting to make sense of eroding morality around consent and what society will allow people to get away with," says producer Samuel A. Levine.

The production marks a significant showcase for its predominantly young female ensemble, several of whom are coming off high-profile franchise installments and critically acclaimed independent features. The combination of emerging Hollywood talent tackling one of society's most pressing issues positions Debutantes as essential viewing for an industry increasingly committed to authentic, bold storytelling.

Stephen Meier, Garrett Grant, Samuel A. Levine, and Roy Scott MacFarland are producing, with Madison Bopp serving as associate producer. Steve Eckert and Mitchell Kaye MD executive produce.

Elizabeth Boykewich, CSA, and Alyson Silverberg, CSA, are leading casting, with Mikey Martinez as casting associate.

Sheen is repped by Independent Talent, 42, and Brett Goldstein Management. O'Connor is with Paradigm, Monica Villarreal, and Ascend PR. Berelc is with Paradigm and Ivy Koral Cavic at Artemis Entertainment. Lorraine is with Buchwald and Venture. Douglas is repped by UTA and Linden Entertainment. Palminteri is repped by Paradigm and Liebman Entertainment.

Silverleaf Media Group, Dream Faktory, and Tetrad Studios are committed to producing bold, socially conscious entertainment that challenges audiences while delivering compelling cinematic experiences.

Media Contact

Donna Segura, OleanderPR, 1 2109023937, [email protected], www.oleanderpr.com

Madison Bopp, Debutante LLC, 1 2036759487, [email protected]

SOURCE Silverleaf Media Group