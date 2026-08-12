LilyLink Selected to Expand Maternal Diabetes Care for Rural New Jersey Under the Rural Health Transformation Program

Rural women deserve the same standard of maternity care available in urban centers. Through this program, specialized diabetes support will be extended to all women from the comfort of their home. Post this

Through this program, LilyLink will work with rural providers, health centers, and community organizations to offer eligible patients remote glucose monitoring, support from registered dietitians and certified diabetes care and education specialists, and coordinated oversight from maternal-fetal medicine physicians. The goal is a model of care in which a patient's location does not determine the quality of monitoring she and her baby receive.

LilyLink's platform captures data from continuous glucose monitors and connected glucometers, organizes it for efficient clinical review, and supports coordinated care between local providers and specialists. Under the program, LilyLink will also work to make devices available to underinsured patients and to offer the platform in multiple languages, serving New Jersey's diverse communities.

About LilyLink

LilyLink is a maternal health technology and clinical services company supporting OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine practices in the management of diabetes in pregnancy. Its platform combines remote monitoring with specialized dietitian and diabetes-educator support to help clinicians deliver proactive, personalized care.

Media Contact

Erin Sweeney, LilyLink, 1 6506675033, [email protected], lilylink.com

SOURCE LilyLink