LilyLink Selected to Expand Maternal Diabetes Care for Rural New Jersey Under the Rural Health Transformation Program

Initiative will bring remote glucose monitoring and specialized clinical support to pregnant patients facing geographic and financial barriers to care
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LilyLink Inc. has been selected to participate in the New Jersey Department of Health's Rural Health Transformation Program, an initiative to expand access to comprehensive maternal diabetes care for pregnant patients across the state's rural communities. The program is designed to reach individuals who face geographic distance from specialists or financial barriers to the ongoing monitoring that diabetic pregnancies require.
Maternal diabetes — including gestational diabetes and pre-existing type 1 and type 2 diabetes — is among the most common and fastest-growing complications of pregnancy, and managing it well requires frequent monitoring and timely clinical guidance. For patients in rural areas, where the nearest maternal-fetal medicine specialist may be an hour or more away, that support can be hard to reach through in-person visits alone.
Through this program, LilyLink will work with rural providers, health centers, and community organizations to offer eligible patients remote glucose monitoring, support from registered dietitians and certified diabetes care and education specialists, and coordinated oversight from maternal-fetal medicine physicians. The goal is a model of care in which a patient's location does not determine the quality of monitoring she and her baby receive.
LilyLink's platform captures data from continuous glucose monitors and connected glucometers, organizes it for efficient clinical review, and supports coordinated care between local providers and specialists. Under the program, LilyLink will also work to make devices available to underinsured patients and to offer the platform in multiple languages, serving New Jersey's diverse communities.
About LilyLink
LilyLink is a maternal health technology and clinical services company supporting OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine practices in the management of diabetes in pregnancy. Its platform combines remote monitoring with specialized dietitian and diabetes-educator support to help clinicians deliver proactive, personalized care.
Media Contact
Erin Sweeney, LilyLink, 1 6506675033, [email protected], lilylink.com
SOURCE LilyLink
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