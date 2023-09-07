Lime Connect's Annual Ride to Rebrand Disability hosted in Reston, VA on October 7, 2023

The Lime Connect Ride is probably the best I've ever done. It's a great ride through the Loudoun County countryside, and I'm riding again this year! - Dave Duvall Tweet this

Those who are not able to join in person have the option of riding virtually - anywhere in the world - between September 7th and October 7th. An "Anything Goes" option allows individuals to rack up miles by walking, running, using a wheelchair, Peleton, or any form of mobility.

Proceeds benefit Lime Connect's work to rebrand disability through achievement - specifically the Lime Connect Pathways Scholarship for high school seniors who have disabilities and are entering university. Mike MacKay, Lime's global board chair, says, "we're proud to have provided 45 scholarships to date to an amazing group of young students, and bring them into the Lime Connect community as they begin to navigate university. Our goal for 2023 is to fund an additional 15 scholarships, so join the challenge - set up a team, ride with friends and family, and rebrand disability with us!"

Prizes are awarded for the top fund raiser, and top fundraising team; and giveaways include a Yeti cooler, Loctote bike locks, gift certificates to Mission BBQ Herndon and The Bike Lane, and more. Individuals who raise $500+ will receive a coveted "500 Club" cycling jersey. (Fundraising is not required to ride.)

The Lime Connect Ride to Rebrand Disability is presented by Bloomberg, and sponsors include Google, NEA (New Enterprise Associates), The Reef Team, The Meridian Group/The Boro, Unilever, The Bike Lane, EX2 Adventures, Mission BBQ (Herndon), Select Physical Therapy, and Trek.

To learn more, register to ride or volunteer, and/or donate, go to this link.

About Lime Connect: Lime Connect is a global not for profit 501(c)(3) organization that's rebranding disability through achievement. We do that by attracting, preparing, and connecting high potential university students and professionals - including veterans - who happen to have all types of disabilities for scholarships, leadership programs, and internships & full time careers with our corporate partners - the world's leading corporations. We welcome all who have an interest in talent, education, and community in the disability space to visit http://www.limeconnect.com and join The Lime Community.

Media Contact

Susan Lang, Lime Connect, 212.521.4469, [email protected], www.limeconnect.com

