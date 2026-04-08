"LIMELIGHT has built a framework that meets that moment blending earned media, thought leadership, and AI visibility in a way I haven't seen elsewhere." -Lou Andreozzi, LIMELIGHT Advisory Board Member Post this

Central to this expansion is LIMELIGHT's proprietary focus on AI visibility and generative engine optimization (GEO), the emerging discipline of ensuring that law firms, financial services firms, and technology companies are accurately represented, cited, and recommended by AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews. As these tools increasingly influence how buyers discover and evaluate professional service providers, LIMELIGHT is uniquely positioned to help firms compete in this new landscape.

"Hitting this milestone in under 24 months is a testament to the market's need for sophisticated, data-driven growth strategies," said Kenny Gary, CEO and co-founder of LIMELIGHT. "As we navigate new sectors and scale our internal team, we sought advisors who have not just witnessed industry evolution, but have driven it. This board represents the gold standard of strategic intelligence."

The 2026 LIMELIGHT Advisory Board

The newly appointed board brings centuries of collective experience in scaling high-growth ventures and navigating complex regulatory environments. The Advisory Board members are:

Lou Andreozzi: Former CEO of LexisNexis North American Legal Markets and Chairman of Bloomberg Law; a preeminent executive in legal information services and strategic private equity advisor.

Patrick Fuller: Chief Legal Industry Strategist at ALM Global and President of the College of Law Practice Management (COLPM); a leading authority on law firm performance and competitive intelligence.

Shawn Gaines: CMO of OnDean and former marketing leader at Relativity; a specialist in scaling high-growth tech companies through successful global exits.

Amy Hanan: CMO of The Pipeline Group and former CMO of LRN; an innovative change-maker and messaging expert across technology companies, fintech , and professional services companies.

, and professional services companies. Cathy Kenton: CEO of Legal Tech Media Group; a seasoned entrepreneur specializing in marketing and sales strategies for leading legal technology and fintech companies.

companies. Catherine Krow: Managing Director of Impact Analytics at BigHand and Founder of Digitory Legal; a pioneer in AI-enabled cost analytics, DEI, and data-driven decision-making; former litigation partner at AmLaw 50 firm, Orrick. COLPM Fellow.

Allan Ripp: Principal of Ripp Media; a Chambers Band 1-ranked litigation PR specialist with over three decades of experience representing the nation's most prominent law firms.

Adam Severson: Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Baker Donelson, COLPM fellow, and Legal Marketing Association Hall of Fame inductee; a veteran leader in elite law firm marketing and strategic execution.

Lynn Tellefsen-Stehle: Head of Client Collaboration at Nexl and former CMO at AmLaw firms; an expert in building revenue acceleration programs and legal tech infrastructure.

"The professional services industry is undergoing a fundamental shift in how firms build and sustain competitive advantage," said LIMELIGHT Advisory Board member Lou Andreozzi. "LIMELIGHT has built a framework that meets that moment blending earned media, thought leadership, and AI visibility in a way I haven't seen elsewhere. I'm looking forward to helping them scale it."

Strategic Vision for 2026

The Advisory Board will provide high-level guidance as LIMELIGHT applies its proven growth communications framework to professional services beyond the legal sphere. By bridging the gap between traditional PR and modern business development, LIMELIGHT aims to redefine how firms in the legal, financial, and technology sectors capture market share in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.

"Law firms have spent years collecting data and calling it strategy. What's actually changed the game is knowing how to translate that intelligence into positioning that moves the market," added LIMELIGHT Advisory Board member Catherine Krow. "Increasingly, that means showing up where buyers are actually looking, which is AI. LIMELIGHT understands that intersection better than anyone I've encountered in this space."

"When we launched LIMELIGHT, our goal was to bridge the gap between high-level storytelling and measurable business growth. To have this 'brain trust' of industry icons – leaders who have literally built the modern legal and tech landscapes – validates that mission," said Erin Harrison, Chief Client Officer and Co-Founder of LIMELIGHT. "As we look toward 2027, their collective intelligence will be our north star as we scale our team and bring our growth communications framework to the broader professional services and technology sectors."

About LIMELIGHT

LIMELIGHT is a growth communications and marketing agency dedicated to the legal, technology, and professional services sectors. Led by former journalists and lawyers with deep experience across legal, financial, and professional services and the tech companies that fuel them.

LIMELIGHT helps firms build brand authority and achieve sustainable growth through creative storytelling and industry expertise. The agency specializes in AI visibility, generative engine optimization (GEO), and thought leadership, building the authoritative presence needed to drive business development in an AI-first world.

Based in New York, the agency offers a full range of growth communications services, including strategic planning, branding, messaging, media relations, crisis communications, litigation PR, content development, survey research, digital marketing, and creative services. LIMELIGHT is the only agency in the legal sector with an exclusive marketing partnership with Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Learn more at www.limelightgrowth.com.

Media Contact

Emily Bricker, LIMELIGHT, 1 619-980-6425, [email protected], limelightgrowth.com

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