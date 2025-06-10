LIMELIGHT Appoints Marketing Innovation Leader Amy Hanan as Chief Growth Officer

Amy's track record of leading high-performing teams and scaling marketing operations at purpose-driven companies makes her a tremendous asset to LIMELIGHT and our clients. Post this

"Amy is a proven marketing leader who understands how to build modern, digitally fluent programs that move the needle," said Kenny Gary, CEO and founding partner of LIMELIGHT. "Her track record of leading high-performing teams and scaling marketing operations at purpose-driven companies makes her a tremendous asset to LIMELIGHT and our clients."

Prior to her role at LRN, a global leader in ethics and compliance solutions serving more than 3,000 organizations, Hanan held senior marketing and communications positions at companies including Baretz+Brunelle, Octus (formerly Reorg Research), and ALM Media. Her work has consistently centered on elevating brand narratives, leveraging data to optimize performance, and translating complex value propositions into compelling, customer-first strategies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amy to the leadership team," said Erin Harrison, CCO and founding partner of LIMELIGHT. "Her depth of experience in content, digital strategy, and brand storytelling aligns perfectly with LIMELIGHT's mission—and she shares our passion for elevating clients at the intersection of innovation, influence, and impact."

Hanan will play a central role in shaping the agency's long-term vision, including new service offerings, strategic partnerships, and expanded market presence.

"Joining LIMELIGHT at this pivotal moment is incredibly energizing," said Hanan. "The agency has rapidly built a stellar reputation for helping clients differentiate and lead in complex B2B markets. I look forward to scaling that momentum with fresh strategies and a digital mindset that helps brands unlock new possibilities and accelerate growth."

