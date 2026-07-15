Liminal and Sandler Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Secure AI Solutions to Enterprise Customers Nationwide

Partnership expands access to Liminal's enterprise AI governance & enablement platform through Sandler Partners' extensive network of technology experts

DENVER, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liminal, the company behind the leading secure AI governance and enablement platform for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America's fastest-growing technology distributor. This collaboration enables Sandler Partners' network of more than 10,000 independent technology experts to offer Liminal's powerful platform to organizations looking to empower their workforce with the latest AI tools while maintaining total control over data security, governance, and visibility.

As organizations across industries look to accelerate their adoption of AI tools, the need for robust security, data protection, and policy enforcement has become critical. Liminal gives users unlimited, secure access to all the latest models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others, plus the ability to safely leverage internal data in AI interactions. At the same time, the platform delivers the comprehensive data security, governance, and observability organizations demand. The result: organizations can move fast on AI without sacrificing control.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sandler Partners to extend the reach of our AI governance platform," said Michelle Eatherton, Chief Business Officer at Liminal. "With a proven track record of delivering best-in-class technology solutions through their network of 10,000+ expert agents and advisors, Sandler is an ideal partner to help us empower more enterprises to adopt generative AI securely and responsibly."

Sandler Partners, headquartered in Redondo Beach, California, is the nation's leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor. The company's extensive network of technology experts delivers telecom, AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and IT solutions from over 220 suppliers to thousands of organizations nationwide.

"Our goal is to equip Partners with the solutions, expertise, and resources they need to effectively lead strategic technology conversations with their clients," said Ryan Yakos, SVP, Channel – Midwest. "Liminal expands our AI portfolio with a differentiated platform that addresses a rapidly growing area of customer interest. We're excited to provide our Partners with another innovative solution that helps them create value and drive meaningful business outcomes."

Through this partnership, Sandler Partners' technology experts gain access to Liminal, enabling them to address the growing demand for AI governance among their clients. The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to helping businesses navigate AI adoption while maintaining security and control.

About Liminal

Liminal is the secure, flexible, cost effective way organizations deploy generative AI. With Liminal, regulated enterprises are able to experience the productivity benefits of AI, while enjoying world-class data protection, governance, and observability capabilities - all delivered with unparalleled cost efficiency. For more information, visit www.liminal.ai.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 220+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

Media Contact

Marc Jacocks, Liminal, 1 3035786415, [email protected], https://www.liminal.ai/

Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Sandler Partners, 1 3107961393, [email protected], https://sandlerpartners.com/

SOURCE Liminal