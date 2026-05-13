Liminary Tackles Enterprise AI's Biggest Blind Spot, Launching New Tools to Enhance Access and Retrieval of Information

"The frustration with most AI tools is that they don't connect content and context across tools, so you spend more time managing the tool than doing the work. We built Liminary around the premise that the human, not the model, decides what is worth knowing," said Sarah Andrabi Post this

On factual, short-answer questions, Liminary: 88.9% accuracy, ChatGPT 5.4 + Google Drive accuracy: 63%, Ask Gemini: 72.7%, Claude Projects, Opus 4.7: 77.5%

On questions that require pulling from multiple documents and understanding context, not just matching a keyword to a filename: Liminary: 77.8% accuracy, ChatGPT: 23% accuracy, Claude Projects, Opus 4.7: 55.1% accuracy

Liminary achieved up to 3.4x higher accuracy than ChatGPT 5.4 + Google Drive on complex cross-document queries, outperforming Claude Projects by 1.4x and Ask Gemini by 1.7x in the company's multi-document question-answering benchmark.

"The frustration with most AI tools is that they don't connect content and context across tools, so you end up spending more time managing the tool than doing the work. We built Liminary from the ground up around the premise that the human, not the model, decides what is worth knowing," said Sarah Andrabi, founder and CEO of Liminary. "In a world where everyone is prompting the same models with the same context, Liminary protects your unique perspective and competitive edge from the first piece of research saved to the final deliverable."

Liminary's new Meeting Companion tool reverses this workflow, building its note-taking feature as a starting point fully integrated into the user's knowledge base, while existing AI note-taking tools treat transcription and summarization as the end product. It includes:

Liminary's live recall surfaces context from prior conversations, saved research, and links these documents in real time to ensure the user's full accumulated knowledge is accessible at the moment of relevance, closing the loop in real time.

Notes automatically self-enrich as they're being transcribed, for example, "Project Atlas" becomes "Project Atlas with Alice and Bob, last reviewed May 12 [source]." Once added to a collection post-meeting, the notes become a live resource within Liminary, searchable, citable, and interconnected with everything else the user has saved for that engagement.

Like all other inputs, Liminary actively informs fact-checking and even triggers gap detection when missing context is detected.

Liminary's second new tool, AI Research Agents, allows independent consultants and fractional executives to create their own AI research assistants that operate on a user-owned memory graph, not the open web or one-off prompts. The process requires nothing more than a description:

First, users describe what they want to track, for example, "new funding rounds in precision agriculture" or "competitor moves in fractional CFO hiring." Then, Liminary will ask clarifying questions, often suggesting a sharper version of the prompt.

Liminary runs the research on a recurring schedule, at a cadence of the user's choice, surfacing findings inside the client project where the rest of their work already lives.

While most agent tools are still built on the assumption that users have an IT team, an engineering team, or the time and patience to learn code, Liminary makes this feature accessible to all users without code, setup, or integrations to configure.

"Consultants spend the majority of their time in meetings, yet current standard workflows treat those conversations as an endpoint, simply recording what was said. Liminary makes meeting notes and accumulated knowledge actionable in real time, surfacing the right context so nothing is missed and every client interaction is informed by the full depth of their expertise," said Andrabi. "Just as importantly, AI research should be accessible to every strategist, regardless of technical ability. 'Agents' removes barriers so every-sized business can gather the intelligence their clients expect, and choose when and how to implement it."

The new tools drop coincides with Liminary's debut on Product Hunt, expanding on its comprehensive platform, built by Andrabi's team of former Dropbox, Microsoft, Google, and Hulu industry leaders. Created for professionals who bill for their perspective, Liminary's unique capabilities include:

Research Faster: Users can save articles, reports, PDFs, AI chats, and videos with one click while browsing, and add their own notes with context to capture their thinking.

Organize and connect: Fragmentation is a persistent problem in research and knowledge-based work; information is often scattered across separate folders and separate tools. Liminary's "collections" allow users to save and store information into one project-specific space, to more effectively identify connections and generate insights.

Trustworthy: Every answer is traceable to its source, with full transparency into what was pulled from the user's own saved research versus external information. Additionally, client data is encrypted, siloed to your workspace, and never used to train AI models to ensure confidentiality.

Liminary is now live on Product Hunt, where users can explore the platform and sign up for early access.

Explore the launch on Product Hunt and learn more or schedule a trial at www.liminary.io. Images can be found HERE.

ABOUT LIMINARY

Liminary is an AI platform built for strategy consultants, fractional executives, and business development teams who make high-stakes, research-driven recommendations. The platform helps professionals capture, surface, and apply the right insights while preserving their perspective and ensuring accuracy. Every answer is fully traceable to its source, and client data remains confidential, encrypted, and siloed to each workspace. Liminary integrates research, recall, and deliverable creation into a single, reliable system, enabling users to work faster, smarter, and with confidence. For more information, visit www.liminary.io

Media Contact

Jennifer Ritchie, Liminary, 1 354-3444, [email protected], www.liminary.io

SOURCE Liminary