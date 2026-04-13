Liminary Welcomes Kevin O'Donnell to Founding Team, Driving Global Growth & Trusted AI Systems for Professionals

"Before Liminary, there was nothing effectively connecting a user's content and context across tools. AI tools promise speed, but they often compromise accuracy, context, and the human perspective that gives insights their value," said CEO and Founder Sarah Andrabi. Post this

"I joined Liminary because Sarah and I share a conviction that the next generation of AI must be both technically rigorous and deliver accurate, verifiable insights while preserving human perspective," said O'Donnell.

"Throughout my career, my focus has been on building systems that scale globally without losing precision or trust. Liminary stands out for its intentional product design and team. It is built to produce outputs that are reliable and usable in real-world decision-making, addressing a gap in an increasingly crowded, but underpersonalized landscape."

Andrabi founded Liminary after more than a decade at the forefront of machine learning, search, and large-scale systems. She began as a Security Engineer at Microsoft, then joined Dropbox, where she pioneered Machine Learning (ML) models to detect ransomware and anomaly detection in storage systems. She went on to build the Growth ML team from scratch, then led Retrieval, owning search ML, infrastructure, and product across hundreds of millions of users. As Head of Intelligence, she ran Dropbox's ML Engineering org, which spanned semantic search and ranking, recommender systems for retrieval and collaboration, transcription, video editing, and Dropbox AI, the company's first generative AI integrations.

"I founded Liminary because I saw a growing gap in the way knowledge work gets done. As it becomes more complex, organizations are struggling with disconnected workflows, inconsistent outputs, and non-integrated systems that slow decision-making and erode confidence," said Andrabi. "Before Liminary, there was nothing effectively connecting a user's content and context across tools. AI tools promise speed, but they often compromise accuracy, context, and the human perspective that gives insights their value. Liminary solves for these challenges by prioritizing accuracy, data-backed deliverables, and speed, while preserving your point of view. We're building systems that are reliable, traceable, and designed to give professionals the confidence to make high-stakes decisions quickly, accurately, and with their expertise intact."

O'Donnell joins Liminary's expert team, which includes:

Ivan Traus, Founding Principal Engineer: With over a decade at Dropbox, he worked on the company's core storage platform and served as the technical lead for the Nautilus search engine, which indexed more than one trillion documents and served hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Thomas Berg, Founding Engineer: Former ML and computer vision researcher at Dropbox, where he spent over a decade, with 1,400+ academic citations and multiple patents in semantic retrieval and content understanding.

Mitchell Hart, Founding Product Designer: Award-winning designer and former Lead UX Designer at Google (via Huge Agency), with prior work spanning Google Pay, Android Pay, and Cameo.

Alec Johnson, Software Engineer: Former engineer at Hulu, Dropbox, and Braze, now a full-stack engineer at Liminary, focused on delivering the core end-user experience.

Liminary is an AI platform for strategy consultants, fractional executives, and business development teams making high-stakes, research-driven recommendations. Built for professionals who bill for their perspective,

Liminary helps users move seamlessly from research to deliverable, capturing, surfacing, and applying the right information while keeping context intact. Every insight is fully traceable to its source, and client data remains confidential, encrypted, and siloed to each workspace.

For more information or to schedule a trial, visit www.liminary.io. Images can be found HERE.

ABOUT LIMINARY

Liminary is an AI platform built for strategy consultants, fractional executives, and business development teams who make high-stakes, research-driven recommendations. The platform helps professionals capture, surface, and apply the right insights while preserving their perspective and ensuring accuracy. Every answer is fully traceable to its source, and client data remains confidential, encrypted, and siloed to each workspace. Liminary integrates research, recall, and deliverable creation into a single, reliable system, enabling users to work faster, smarter, and with confidence. For more information, visit www.liminary.io

Media Contact

Carolyn Riesinger, Liminary, 1 206-354-8044, [email protected], www.liminary.io

SOURCE Liminary