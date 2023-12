Limited Edition Photographs & PhotoArt Works for Sale by Russel A. Considine

Limited Edition Royalty, Portrait, Landscape & Wildlife Photographs are now available for purchase by International Photographer: Russ Considine

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now Available for the first time for Public acquisition:

World-renowned Royalty, Portrait, Wildlife & Landscape Photographer: Russel A Considine is making his PhotoArt works available for purchase. Please visit Russ Considine's website: https://russconsidine.zenfolio.com

Mr. Considine will sign and number all of his PhotoArt works.

Russ Considine is also the recent author of "The Boston Girl Diaries: 1888-89 & 1891"

https://www.amazon.com/Boston-Girl-Diaries-1888-89-Considine-ebook/dp/B08BS2ZDHD/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2C1X7CD2IZQ&keywords=the+boston+girl+diaries&qid=1701704834&sprefix=%2Caps%2C270&sr=8-1

This wonderful book can be found on Amazon.com and was recently included in their Top 10 Best Sellers List for "Teen & Young Adult Women Biography eBooks."

