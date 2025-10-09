Linarite.AI Unveils Skill-Sight at ACES 2025 -- AI-Powered Practice Tool for Counseling Students, with Free Access Program.

Linarite.AI, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), officially launched its new AI-powered professional development application, Skill-Sight, at the ACES 2025 conference. Designed for counseling students, Skill-Sight provides a revolutionary training environment where users practice with a lifelike AI Client and receive instant, actionable feedback from an integrated AI Supervisor. The app focuses on micro-skill development, overall session review, and suggested interventions. It also features collaborative learning tools, allowing sessions and AI insights to be shared on a discussion board for peer and human supervisor review. Skill-Sight offers both built-in and custom case creation for flexible practice in text or voice mode. To celebrate its debut, Linarite AI is offering an exclusive, limited-time "ACES25 edition" free access program for students and instructors.
Linarite.AI (https://linarite.ai/), a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) dedicated to AI-driven professional development, with dual headquarters in Palo Alto, CA, and Montreal, Canada, today announced the launch of its new Linarite.AI Skill-Sight application at the prestigious ACES 2025 conference in Philadelphia. Skill-Sight provides counseling students with lifelike AI clients to practice with and offers instant, personalized feedback. From micro-skill development to overall session reviews, the app helps students refine techniques, build confidence, and share progress with peers and instructors.
AI Supervisor and AI Client for Enhanced Training
Skill-Sight offers a revolutionary training experience where users engage in realistic practice with an AI Client. An AI Supervisor provides instant, actionable feedback during and after the session, highlighting a user's strengths and identifying specific areas for growth. The system can even suggest alternative phrasing and interventions. For collaborative learning, the entire session, along with the AI Supervisor's insights, can be posted on a discussion board for peer or human supervisor review. With built-in cases and the ability for both students and educators to build their own custom cases—which instructors can distribute to their class—Skill-Sight provides flexible practice in either text or voice mode.
"We developed Skill-Sight in close collaboration with leading counselors, piloting the app with students and instructors to ensure it directly addresses real-world needs," said Esin Darici, CEO of Linarite.AI. "It's more than a feedback tool; it's a dedicated space for continuous improvement, built on a collaborative approach that will help shape the next generation of skilled and empathetic counselors."
Linarite.AI partners with Mila – Quebec AI Institute, leveraging expertise from Université de Montréal and McGill University to advance safety, reliability, and educational guardrails.
Exclusive ACES25 Free Access Program
To celebrate the launch, Linarite.AI is offering a free "ACES25 edition" program. Starting October 9th, counseling students and instructors can access the Skill-Sight invitation-only features for a limited period. This initiative empowers the counseling community to experience the future of professional development. ACES 2025 attendees are invited to the Linarite.AI booth #120 for a live demonstration. Registration for non-attendees will be available on the Linarite.ai (https://linarite.ai) website after the conference announcement.
About Linarite.AI
Linarite AI is a Public Benefit Corporation and a boutique research and development company focused on creating safe and responsible AI for wellbeing and education. Its mission is to advance AI systems for the benefit of all by enhancing learning and professional development through innovative AI.
