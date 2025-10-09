Linarite.AI Unveils Skill-Sight at ACES 2025 -- AI-Powered Practice Tool for Counseling Students, with Free Access Program.

"It's more than a feedback tool; it's a dedicated space for continuous improvement, built on a collaborative approach that will help shape the next generation of skilled and empathetic counselors." — Esin Darici, CEO of Linarite AI Post this

AI Supervisor and AI Client for Enhanced Training

Skill-Sight offers a revolutionary training experience where users engage in realistic practice with an AI Client. An AI Supervisor provides instant, actionable feedback during and after the session, highlighting a user's strengths and identifying specific areas for growth. The system can even suggest alternative phrasing and interventions. For collaborative learning, the entire session, along with the AI Supervisor's insights, can be posted on a discussion board for peer or human supervisor review. With built-in cases and the ability for both students and educators to build their own custom cases—which instructors can distribute to their class—Skill-Sight provides flexible practice in either text or voice mode.

"We developed Skill-Sight in close collaboration with leading counselors, piloting the app with students and instructors to ensure it directly addresses real-world needs," said Esin Darici, CEO of Linarite.AI. "It's more than a feedback tool; it's a dedicated space for continuous improvement, built on a collaborative approach that will help shape the next generation of skilled and empathetic counselors."

Linarite.AI partners with Mila – Quebec AI Institute, leveraging expertise from Université de Montréal and McGill University to advance safety, reliability, and educational guardrails.

Exclusive ACES25 Free Access Program

To celebrate the launch, Linarite.AI is offering a free "ACES25 edition" program. Starting October 9th, counseling students and instructors can access the Skill-Sight invitation-only features for a limited period. This initiative empowers the counseling community to experience the future of professional development. ACES 2025 attendees are invited to the Linarite.AI booth #120 for a live demonstration. Registration for non-attendees will be available on the Linarite.ai (https://linarite.ai) website after the conference announcement.

About Linarite.AI

Linarite AI is a Public Benefit Corporation and a boutique research and development company focused on creating safe and responsible AI for wellbeing and education. Its mission is to advance AI systems for the benefit of all by enhancing learning and professional development through innovative AI.

Esin Darici, linarite. AI, 1 4085064624, [email protected], https://linarite.ai

Esin Darici, Linarite AI, [email protected], https://linarite.ai

