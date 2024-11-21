LINBIT announces the LINBIT CloudStack HCI Appliance, enabling anyone to set up CloudStack in 20 minutes.

The LINBIT CloudStack HCI Appliance contains AlmaLinux, Apache CloudStack, and LINBIT SDS. It enables anyone to set up a hyper-converged IaaS cloud in under 20 minutes.
VIENNA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LINBIT, a provider of enterprise software-defined storage (SDS) solutions, launched its new CloudStack Appliance solution today which drastically simplifies the otherwise meticulous setup of CloudStack and LINBIT SDS.
"The LINBIT CloudStack HCI Appliance enables anyone to set up CloudStack via an install wizard in under 20 minutes — a significant improvement on the current manual process, which can take days."
The Appliance is based on AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and contains LINBIT SDS and Apache CloudStack. Its HTML5-based installation wizard enables anyone to turn three or more x86 servers into a hyper-converged IaaS cloud computing platform in under 20 minutes.
It is a freely downloadable ISO image. Enterprise-grade support subscriptions, including software updates, will be announced later.
Target Use Cases
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) became the de facto Linux distribution for large organizations. With AlmaLinux, a freely available RHEL clone, we target organizations accustomed to that Linux ecosystem. It is an easy-to-deploy alternative for organizations looking for a path to migrate their virtualization needs from VMWare.
Setting up and operating an IaaS cloud comes with a plethora of choices and decisions. With this software appliance, the users get the well-proven reference architecture deployment in a fraction of the typical deployment time.
The hyper-converged architecture, in which all nodes simultaneously serve as compute and storage nodes, brings the best I/O performance while reducing the load on the storage network.
Highlights of the Appliance include:
- Convenient quick setup wizard
- Comprehensive LINBIT SDS GUI
- Countless CloudStack features: Multi-zone, Complex networking, Multi-Tenant (Domains)
- Native LINBIT SDS as primary storage in CloudStack
- Snapshots and snapshot shipping for disaster recovery
- Optional encryption at rest
- Optional encryption in transfer
- Optional RDMA instead of TCP/IP, Thin provisioning
- Highly available NFS export as CloudStack secondary storage
On the Roadmap:
- Backups manageable through CloudStack GUI
- Encryption at rest manageable through CloudStack GUI
- Enabling a powerful software-defined networking option in the setup wizard
Find the ISO and more information at https://linbit.com/linbit-cloudstack-hci-appliance/
"Deploying the advanced cloud management system Apache CloudStack in just 20 minutes, in combination with LINBIT SDS, that targets I/O demanding transactional workloads, such as databases and enterprise message queueing system applications, is a very attractive option," says LINBIT CEO and Founder Philipp Reisner.
About Apache CloudStack
Apache CloudStack™ is a widely adopted open source software system designed to deploy and manage large networks of virtual machines as a highly available, highly scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing platform.
About LINBIT
LINBIT is the force behind DRBD®, the de facto open source standard for high-availability (HA) software, and LINSTOR®, which manages data storage for enterprise virtualization and cloud computing. Millions of mission-critical environments worldwide deploy DRBD to provide HA multisite clustering for disaster recovery (DR). LINSTOR provides software-defined storage (SDS) in many cloud orchestration systems, like Kubernetes, OpenStack, Apache CloudStack, OpenNebula, Xen Orchestra, oVirt, and Proxmox VE based clouds.
About LINBIT SDS
LINBIT® SDS is a software-defined storage solution for Linux platforms. It is available in flavors for many VM and container workload orchestrators. LINBIT SDS provides block storage virtualization focusing on performance, scalability, hyper-converged data locality for high I/O performance, and resiliency through data replication.
