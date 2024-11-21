LINBIT announces the LINBIT CloudStack HCI Appliance, enabling anyone to set up CloudStack in 20 minutes.

"Deploying Apache CloudStack together with LINBIT SDS in just 20 minutes instead of a few days is a very attractive option." Philipp Reisner, LINBIT CEO and Founder Post this

The Appliance is based on AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and contains LINBIT SDS and Apache CloudStack. Its HTML5-based installation wizard enables anyone to turn three or more x86 servers into a hyper-converged IaaS cloud computing platform in under 20 minutes.

It is a freely downloadable ISO image. Enterprise-grade support subscriptions, including software updates, will be announced later.

Target Use Cases

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) became the de facto Linux distribution for large organizations. With AlmaLinux, a freely available RHEL clone, we target organizations accustomed to that Linux ecosystem. It is an easy-to-deploy alternative for organizations looking for a path to migrate their virtualization needs from VMWare.

Setting up and operating an IaaS cloud comes with a plethora of choices and decisions. With this software appliance, the users get the well-proven reference architecture deployment in a fraction of the typical deployment time.

The hyper-converged architecture, in which all nodes simultaneously serve as compute and storage nodes, brings the best I/O performance while reducing the load on the storage network.

Highlights of the Appliance include:

Convenient quick setup wizard

Comprehensive LINBIT SDS GUI

Countless CloudStack features: Multi-zone, Complex networking, Multi-Tenant (Domains)

Native LINBIT SDS as primary storage in CloudStack

Snapshots and snapshot shipping for disaster recovery

Optional encryption at rest

Optional encryption in transfer

Optional RDMA instead of TCP/IP, Thin provisioning

Highly available NFS export as CloudStack secondary storage

On the Roadmap:

Backups manageable through CloudStack GUI

Encryption at rest manageable through CloudStack GUI

Enabling a powerful software-defined networking option in the setup wizard

Find the ISO and more information at https://linbit.com/linbit-cloudstack-hci-appliance/

"Deploying the advanced cloud management system Apache CloudStack in just 20 minutes, in combination with LINBIT SDS, that targets I/O demanding transactional workloads, such as databases and enterprise message queueing system applications, is a very attractive option," says LINBIT CEO and Founder Philipp Reisner.

About Apache CloudStack

Apache CloudStack™ is a widely adopted open source software system designed to deploy and manage large networks of virtual machines as a highly available, highly scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing platform.

About LINBIT

LINBIT is the force behind DRBD®, the de facto open source standard for high-availability (HA) software, and LINSTOR®, which manages data storage for enterprise virtualization and cloud computing. Millions of mission-critical environments worldwide deploy DRBD to provide HA multisite clustering for disaster recovery (DR). LINSTOR provides software-defined storage (SDS) in many cloud orchestration systems, like Kubernetes, OpenStack, Apache CloudStack, OpenNebula, Xen Orchestra, oVirt, and Proxmox VE based clouds.

About LINBIT SDS

LINBIT® SDS is a software-defined storage solution for Linux platforms. It is available in flavors for many VM and container workload orchestrators. LINBIT SDS provides block storage virtualization focusing on performance, scalability, hyper-converged data locality for high I/O performance, and resiliency through data replication.

