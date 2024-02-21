Linc Housing and County of Riverside Celebrate Grand Opening of 48 New Affordable Homes in Beaumont for Families

The Blossom is more than just a building; it represents the beginning of hope and the beginning of opportunity. Post this

"The Blossom has affordable rents that allow families to spend less on housing and more on other necessities such as food, healthcare, education and transportation. When you combine the lower rents with Linc's resident services and Riverside County's Family Self-Sufficiency Program, families have the perfect opportunity to pursue the life they envision."

One new resident, Lashay, is already blossoming. Lashay and her 8-year-old son were ready for a fresh start when they heard they'd been approved for an apartment at The Blossom. With the fentanyl crisis worsening near the one-bedroom home they'd shared since her son was born, she was looking for a better place. "I was really worried about what he was seeing," she said. Moving into a brand-new two-bedroom apartment has given them both space to thrive. She just started classes to become an x-ray technician, and she landed a temporary job with the County of Riverside as an election worker. "This new home really is the foundation we needed," Lashay said. "I tell everyone - these apartments are called Blossom for a reason. I'm going to Blossom here."

The new community was possible thanks to a close collaboration with the County of Riverside. "The Blossom is more than just a building; it represents the beginning of hope and the beginning of opportunity," said Supervisor Gutierrez. "This investment goes beyond just financial support. It's an investment in people; it's an investment in families; and it's an investment in the future of our county and district."

The all-new community, located at 652 Allegheny Street in Beaumont, features 24 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom apartments, as well as a manager's unit. The building also has a community room with kitchen, computer lab, space for after-school program activities, and onsite laundry. Outdoor amenities include BBQ and picnic areas and a tot lot.

In addition to housing, Linc provides life-enhancing resident services. An onsite resident services coordinator and other partners offer a variety of programs and services including an after-school program, job readiness and money management workshops, and exercise and nutrition programs. The County of Riverside provides a workforce case manager for participants in their Family Self-Sufficiency Program, a program that aims to help families move to economic independence.

The new community is funded by a variety of sources, including the State of California Multifamily Housing Program, a loan from PNC Bank, and tax credit equity from Raymond James. Project-based housing vouchers are from the County of Riverside.

D33 Design and Planning designed The Blossom, and Sun Country Builders was the general contractor. Construction began in October 2021, and residents started moving in October 2023. Liberty Village, Linc's other community in Beaumont, features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for veterans with disabilities, chronically homeless veterans, and veteran families earning less than 60 percent of the area median income for Riverside County.

