Linc Housing Completes 55 Supportive Affordable Homes in Wilmington for Seniors Experiencing Homelessness

Homes solve homelessness. And with this new apartment building, we are making sure local seniors who have struggled with homelessness have a roof over their head and the support system they need to stay housed. - LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn Post this

Emma, a new resident at SagePointe, grew up in Carson, Calif. Before moving into her new apartment, she hadn't had her own home for about 15 years, including spending the prior six months in a shelter. When she first heard that she got an apartment at SagePointe, she was so excited and happy. "I couldn't believe it," she said. "I kept thinking this isn't real, and I kept asking 'are you sure?' It was so great to get my keys, go to my apartment and get to stay right away. I slept so good that first night." Emma's children and grandchildren can visit her now, and she's excited to have them over for Christmas. It will be their first Christmas together in a very long time. Emma shared, "My granddaughter said, 'grandma, we need to go to your house and bake a cake.' I said, 'we sure do baby.'"

"In our first year, we brought more than 21,000 unhoused Angelenos inside and expedited more than 9,000 units of affordable housing," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "We need more housing throughout Los Angeles, and I look forward to opening more lifesaving units of housing in the new year."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn added, "Homes solve homelessness. And with this new apartment building, we are making sure local seniors who have struggled with homelessness have a roof over their head and the support system they need to stay housed. This is an example of a great partnership between the City and County of Los Angeles."

The three-story building has 55 one-bedroom apartments, a two-bedroom manager's home, a community room, onsite laundry, and meeting and office spaces to support case management and supportive services. In addition, an outdoor park-like area has a covered courtyard, benches, tables and chairs, providing spaces for residents to gather.

With funding support from Measure H and the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services/Housing for Health, residents receive wraparound services and case management to support them and ensure they thrive. Supportive services include mental and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

"SagePointe eases the struggle for 55 seniors who need stable housing," said Suny Lay Chang, president and chief operating officer, Linc Housing. "We know that if we can get people off the streets and out of shelters - and into housing with services, they are empowered to restore their health and wellbeing. We're already seeing many of our new residents settling in and making plans for their futures."

SagePointe is a gold rated GreenPoint Rated building. On top of this certification, SagePointe also includes sustainable building features like low-flow plumbing fixtures, native drought-tolerant plants, Energy Star appliances, and low-emitting flooring and finishes. With support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, a greywater system connects the central laundry facility to the landscape system, reducing water usage by 33% annually and saving approximately 50,000 gallons of water a year. The building's energy efficiency is at least 7% or better than the requirements of the California building code.

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources including construction and permanent loans from U.S. Bank, $10.9 million in HHH Funds from the City of Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD), $1.8 million from the Los Angeles County Development Authority (County General Funds), and tax credit equity from RBC Community Investments. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles provides rental subsidy. The California Endowment gave Linc additional predevelopment support.

D33 Design & Planning Inc. designed SagePointe, and Walton Construction Inc. was the general contractor. Construction began in January 2022 and residents started moving in in October 2023. All residents are referred by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services through the County's Coordinated Entry System (CES).

About Linc Housing Corporation

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create nearly 9,500 homes in 94 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has nearly 40 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.

Media Contact

Holly Ferris, Linc Housing, 562-746-8461, [email protected], https://www.linchousing.org/

SOURCE Linc Housing