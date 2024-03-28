Linc Housing Starts Construction to Transform Former Anaheim Motel into Supportive Housing for People at Risk of Homelessness

For the formerly unhoused residents that moved in, this project instantly changed their lives. This final phase will create a much needed permanent, supportive home for people continuing their journey out of homelessness. - Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken Post this

In February 2023, Linc finished the first phase of the project when it transformed the former Studio 6 Motel into interim housing. This next phase will take the previous 119 rooms and completely renovate the building to bring 87 studio and one-bedroom supportive apartments, as well as case management offices, to the community. The apartment homes will be for one- and two-person households earning up to 30% of the area median income in Orange County.

Residents will receive full wraparound services to support their journey to housing stability. Services will include mental health and physical health care, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

"As we enter our 40th year of fulfilling our mission to serve those underserved by the marketplace, we're focused on increasing our impact," said Suny Lay Chang, Linc Housing president and COO. "We know the solution to the housing and homelessness crisis is to build more housing. Thanks to the State of California's innovative Homekey program and our other development partners, we're transforming underutilized motels to bring more housing to the region more quickly."

First launched to protect vulnerable residents from the COVID-19 pandemic, Homekey grants funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development to cities, counties, housing authorities, and other local public entities to acquire and then convert hotels, motels, multi-family apartments, and more, into permanent or interim housing. Linc is partnered with the City of Anaheim on this Homekey development.

The 3-story building with Spanish Mediterranean architecture will also include two manager's units, a community room, case management offices, a central courtyard with outdoor seating, a community garden and dog park. Residents will enjoy access to nearby shopping, services, transportation and parks.

In addition to the Homekey grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, other funding for North Harbor Apartments comes from grants and loans from the City of Anaheim, construction and permanent loans from Capital One, and tax credit equity from Raymond James Tax Credit Funds Inc. The City of Anaheim Housing Authority will also provide project-based vouchers.

"This conversion and rehabilitation demonstrates the power of public and private investments to address community challenges and help close the gap in affordable housing," said Tamar Sarkisian, capital officer for community finance at Capital One. "We're pleased to be working alongside Linc Housing, an experienced affordable housing and adaptive reuse developer, to complete this next phase of renovations and provide stable, safe housing for more California residents."

The renovated building was designed by Y&M Architects, and the general contractor is Sun Country Builders. The new community is due to welcome residents in late summer 2025.

About Linc Housing Corporation

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create nearly 9,700 homes in 96 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has 40 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.

