Lincoln Cemetery Project Association President Uncovers Gettysburg's Black History

Gettysburg has many historic attractions, from the Civil War battlefields to museums and other cultural experiences. Yet many visitors don't know that Gettysburg had a thriving Black community. Jean Howard Green, President of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association, is committed to sharing the stories.

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gettysburg has many historic attractions, from the Civil War battlefields to museums and other cultural experiences. Yet many visitors don't know that Gettysburg had a thriving Black community. Jean Howard Green, President of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association, is committed to sharing the stories of Gettysburg's Black community through Lincoln Cemetery. She feels that preserving Black cemeteries is preserving the history of a people that might otherwise be lost. The following is an interview with Jean, a woman on a mission to honor those buried in Lincoln Cemetery.