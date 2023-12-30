Lincoln Cemetery Project Association President Uncovers Gettysburg's Black History

Gettysburg has many historic attractions, from the Civil War battlefields to museums and other cultural experiences. Yet many visitors don't know that Gettysburg had a thriving Black community. Jean Howard Green, President of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association, is committed to sharing the stories.
GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gettysburg has many historic attractions, from the Civil War battlefields to museums and other cultural experiences. Yet many visitors don't know that Gettysburg had a thriving Black community. Jean Howard Green, President of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association, is committed to sharing the stories of Gettysburg's Black community through Lincoln Cemetery. She feels that preserving Black cemeteries is preserving the history of a people that might otherwise be lost. The following is an interview with Jean, a woman on a mission to honor those buried in Lincoln Cemetery.
- Who formed Lincoln Cemetery and why? "Black men could join the war, which led to the formation of the United States Colored Troops. The Sons of Goodwill formed when Gettysburg's Black soldiers returned from battle in 1867. Their purpose was to establish a final resting place for Black veterans. Segregation was the law, even in death."
- I read your quote: "This is the last, and the only concrete evidence we have that there was a Black community in Gettysburg." Please share why you said that. "I say this because it's true. There were structures in Gettysburg that would have been able to tell the Black story if not torn down. For example, Asbury Methodist Church was on South Franklin Street, beside the colored school. There was Owen Robinson's house on West High Street. These structures could have told a tremendous story. However, there is a waymarker that tells the story of the colored school. I have these buildings etched in my mind, where they were when I was growing up. So yes, Lincoln Cemetery is the only concrete evidence of a Black community in Gettysburg."
- Recently, you used special equipment and uncovered gravesites. Please share what you discovered. "With the help of Ground Penetrating Radar, we found 136 unmarked graves. I have lived here all my life and know there are other burials in Lincoln Cemetery. The equipment acts like an x-ray to find burial evidence. You can view the method by visiting our Lincoln Cemetery at Gettysburg Facebook page."
- Your predecessor prepared you to be President of the Lincoln Cemetery Project. Why did she choose you? "Miss Betty Myers read an article I had written in the Gettysburg Times. Afterward, she asked to meet me, and the rest is history. As our relationship grew, so did our friendship. She took me under her wing and would tell me occasionally that I was the one to take over."
- What do you plan to accomplish as President of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association? "Since becoming the president, I have worked hard to tell the story and attract tourists. The results are tremendous; I host many groups, some linked to the military while others from schools throughout the country. One group was descendants of Basil Biggs, a Black veterinarian. He buried soldiers who were casualties of the Civil War. My work is a labor of love to help bring dignity back to these people in their final resting places. Financial support helps me to meet the goal of preserving Lincoln Cemetery. Those of us with relatives buried there delight in knowing these treasured grounds are a significant source for sharing the richness of our legacy in Gettysburg. We offer more information on how to support Lincoln Cemetery on our website: lincolncemetery.wixsite.com/lincolncemetery."
- What kind of support are you receiving from the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) under the leadership of Andrew Dalton? "Andrew Dalton has been a wonderful friend and Lincoln Cemetery Project Association board member. ACHS brings much to the table, including professional expertise and direction. I often tell Andrew I have the vision, yet we both make it come to life. I also cannot leave out thanking the entire board as we proceed with this massive project. They are integral to bringing a part of history, the black story, to the forefront. The cemetery must be restored and preserved."
