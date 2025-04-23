Lincoln Water Commission joins the Rhode Island Purchasing Group

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"Distributing bids manually made it challenging to reach additional vendors. There would be instances where only a few would submit a proposal and when you are required to have a minimum number in order to go through with the bid process. But with the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, we're able to post our bids in one spot with all the information associated with that opportunity and the number of vendors we now reach has increased, creating the vendor competition we aim for," said Peter DiLorenzo, Chief Engineer/Superintendent of the Lincoln Water Commission when asked why their department decided to join the Rhode Island Purchasing Group. "It also allows for vendors to see whether or not their pricing is competitive against other businesses and gives them a chance to adjust for future opportunities."

The Lincoln Water Commission invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/lincolnwatercommission and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from nearly 50 other public agencies participating on the Rhode Island Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Lincoln Water Commission:

The Lincoln Water Commission began in 1955, when it was created by an act of the General Assembly to become a Quasi-Municipal agency responsible for building and operating a public water system for the Town of Lincoln.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

