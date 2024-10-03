Linda Dale Hoffa Appointed Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee for the American College of Trial Lawyers

"I look forward to advancing the mission of the ACTL by promoting excellence and professionalism in trial practice and working with my esteemed colleagues to uphold the highest standards of justice." Post this

With over 40 years of experience as a trial attorney, Hoffa has built an impressive career representing clients in complex litigation and high-stakes cases. Her work at Dilworth Paxson LLP and her distinguished service as a former federal prosecutor have earned her recognition as one of Pennsylvania's leading attorneys.

"I am deeply honored to be selected by the American College of Trial Lawyers to serve as Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee," said Hoffa. "I look forward to advancing the mission of the ACTL by promoting excellence and professionalism in trial practice and working with my esteemed colleagues to uphold the highest standards of justice."

As Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee, Hoffa will lead efforts to foster collaboration among the College's Pennsylvania members, promote continuing legal education, and contribute to initiatives to improve the legal system.

About Dilworth Paxson LLP

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

About the American College of Trial Lawyers

The American College of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only organization that includes the top 1% of trial lawyers in the United States and Canada. Established in 1950, the College is dedicated to improving the standards of trial practice and the administration of justice.

Media Contact

Doreen Clark, Dilworth Paxson LLP, 269-271-9193, [email protected], https://www.dilworthlaw.com/

SOURCE Dilworth Paxson LLP