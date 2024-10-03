Linda Dale Hoffa Appointed Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee for the American College of Trial Lawyers

Dilworth attorney Linda Dale Hoffa has been appointed to serve a two-year term as Chair of one of North America's most respected and prestigious legal associations
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dilworth Paxson LLP announces that Dilworth attorney Linda Dale Hoffa has been appointed to serve a two-year term as Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee for the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL).
The ACTL is one of North America's most respected and prestigious legal associations. It is dedicated to maintaining and improving the standards of trial practice, the independence of the judiciary, and the ethics of the legal profession. Hoffa's appointment to this leadership role is a testament to her exceptional legal expertise, unwavering commitment to justice, and reputation within the legal community.
With over 40 years of experience as a trial attorney, Hoffa has built an impressive career representing clients in complex litigation and high-stakes cases. Her work at Dilworth Paxson LLP and her distinguished service as a former federal prosecutor have earned her recognition as one of Pennsylvania's leading attorneys.
"I am deeply honored to be selected by the American College of Trial Lawyers to serve as Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee," said Hoffa. "I look forward to advancing the mission of the ACTL by promoting excellence and professionalism in trial practice and working with my esteemed colleagues to uphold the highest standards of justice."
As Chair of the Pennsylvania State Committee, Hoffa will lead efforts to foster collaboration among the College's Pennsylvania members, promote continuing legal education, and contribute to initiatives to improve the legal system.
About Dilworth Paxson LLP
Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.
About the American College of Trial Lawyers
The American College of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only organization that includes the top 1% of trial lawyers in the United States and Canada. Established in 1950, the College is dedicated to improving the standards of trial practice and the administration of justice.
Media Contact
Doreen Clark, Dilworth Paxson LLP, 269-271-9193, [email protected], https://www.dilworthlaw.com/
SOURCE Dilworth Paxson LLP
Share this article