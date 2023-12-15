Linda Lacewell Joins L&F Brown, P.C. as Managing Attorney

"I want to help real people with real problems in real time." Post this

"I'm proud to be joining the team at L&F Brown," said Lacewell. "Coming from the U.S. Attorney's Office and other senior positions in government, my entire career has been focused on delivering results. A successful lawyer finds the right strategy to achieve the client's goal rather than billing for the sake of it. I want to help real people with real problems in real time. In fact, the primary reason I joined L&F Brown is that they share my same philosophy."

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our country," continued Lacewell. "I find it meaningful and rewarding to make a positive impact on everyday people. Unfortunately, it's difficult for small business owners to achieve justice in our litigious society. By focusing on business goals rather than esoteric legal strategies, L&F Brown's approach takes the specific needs of small business owners to heart, because you can't treat them the same way as large corporate clients."

"We're blessed to have Linda lead our litigation department," said founding partner Curt Brown. "She's been Chief of Staff for the Governor, she's supervised over 1,400 financial institutions, and she's an expert on crypto regulation. I can't imagine having a more impactful leader pursuing justice and positive legal outcomes for our clients."

Linda is a member of the California State Bar and the New York State Bar. She was named to New York's City & State 2020 Women's Power 100 (#24) and one of Coindesk's 12 Most Influential People in Cryptocurrency in 2020. She was awarded the Stimson Medal for exceptional service in the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Award, the highest award in the U.S. Department of Justice.

About L&F Brown:

L&F Brown is the nation's largest law firm focused on providing comprehensive counsel to entrepreneurs and small business owners. The firm serves clients in 10 states including California, Texas, Florida and New York. The firm's litigation department features trial attorneys with significant experience in partnership disputes, real estate litigation, employment defense, franchise disputes and commercial litigation. The firm's transactional team focuses on mergers & acquisitions, business structuring, contract negotiation and providing fractional general counsel services. The firm was co-founded by legaltech entrepreneur Brian Liu, who started LegalZoom, and takes a unique "small business-centric" approach by delivering results which meet the business goals of small business owners, rather than focusing on legal minutia.

Media Contact

Jake Varghese, L&F Brown, PC, 1 866-909-6056, [email protected], lfbrown.law

