Linda Mack, Founder and President of Mack International announced Brian Adams joined the firm as a Partner effective January 1, 2024.

"Brian will be key to ensuring the future sustainability of Mack International and its premier position." Linda C. Mack Post this

In 2019, Brian founded Excelsior Capital, a private equity firm that provides individuals and families access to highly vetted real estate investments. In July 2022, Brian was elected as the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Southeast U.S. Regional Champion for the Financial Services Network, and currently serves as the Engagement Officer for the Tennessee chapter and Assistant Learning Officer within the Deal Network.

Linda and her team are thrilled to welcome Brian Adams to the firm. "Brian is incredibly talented. He shares our commitment and enthusiasm in helping families find the leadership needed to successfully accomplish their goals and objectives and ensure their legacy is carried into future generations. As a fellow entrepreneur, with distinctive accomplishments and experience, Brian will play a pivotal role in the future of our organization. Brian will be key to ensuring the future sustainability of Mack International and its premier position."

Brian considers it an honor to be joining Linda's team. "They have built an exceptional business that consistently upholds the highest standards of excellence in the family office landscape. I am confident that my background has prepared me for this opportunity, and eager to contribute my expertise to expand the reach of this esteemed firm."

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family office and ultra-high net worth clients. In addition to its executive search services, Mack International provides customized strategic human capital/talent management consulting solutions. The scope of consulting services includes succession planning, governance, next generation engagement,, compensation practices, and performance metrics.

Media Contact

isabel bolt, Mack International, 8173015461, [email protected], www.mackinternational.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Mack International