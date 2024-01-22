Linda Mack, Founder and President of Mack International announced Brian Adams joined the firm as a Partner effective January 1, 2024, assuming a key executive leadership role.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mack International is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Brian Adams as Partner with the firm effective January 1, 2024. Founded by Linda Mack in 2002, Mack International is recognized as the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to Family Office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients also include multi-client family offices and investment and wealth management firms that serve Family Office and ultra-high net worth clients. Mr. Adams will assume a key executive leadership role, joining Linda and her outstanding team in continuing to expand the firm's prominence as trusted advisors to the family office community. As an entrepreneur and "next gen" leader himself, Brian will be key to growing the firm's presence and engagement with rising generations of leaders in the industry.
Brian earned his J.D. from Suffolk University and his B.A. from Wesleyan University with Honors. He joins Mack International with an extensive background of successful endeavors with over 10 years in the private investment space, developing a portfolio of over $600M in real estate assets. He has served as a Board Member for Sirrom Partners and Priam Properties since 2008 and 2010 respectively. From January of 2016 to January of 2018, Brian also served as a member of the Board of Next Gen Advisory Faculty for the Institute of Private Investors/Campden, a program designed to support next generation family members in preparing the following generation for the responsibility of being a steward of family wealth. He has also served on the Advisory Committee for the Southeastern Family Office Forum.
In 2019, Brian founded Excelsior Capital, a private equity firm that provides individuals and families access to highly vetted real estate investments. In July 2022, Brian was elected as the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Southeast U.S. Regional Champion for the Financial Services Network, and currently serves as the Engagement Officer for the Tennessee chapter and Assistant Learning Officer within the Deal Network.
Linda and her team are thrilled to welcome Brian Adams to the firm. "Brian is incredibly talented. He shares our commitment and enthusiasm in helping families find the leadership needed to successfully accomplish their goals and objectives and ensure their legacy is carried into future generations. As a fellow entrepreneur, with distinctive accomplishments and experience, Brian will play a pivotal role in the future of our organization. Brian will be key to ensuring the future sustainability of Mack International and its premier position."
Brian considers it an honor to be joining Linda's team. "They have built an exceptional business that consistently upholds the highest standards of excellence in the family office landscape. I am confident that my background has prepared me for this opportunity, and eager to contribute my expertise to expand the reach of this esteemed firm."
About Mack International LLC
Mack International is the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family office and ultra-high net worth clients. In addition to its executive search services, Mack International provides customized strategic human capital/talent management consulting solutions. The scope of consulting services includes succession planning, governance, next generation engagement,, compensation practices, and performance metrics.
