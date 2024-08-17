Linda Mack of Mack International Named one of Top 50 Family Advisors in the World by Family Capital

Linda Mack of Mack International has been named one of the Top 50 family advisors in the world by Family Capital, a publishing company dedicated to the global family enterprise sector.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family Capital recently released a list of the Top 50 family advisors in the world including those in finance, law, executive search, consultancy and training. The list was compiled by polling its readers earlier this year, reviewing their activities during the year, and assessing their overall contribution in the ecosystem of family enterprises.
For this list, Family Capital focused exclusively on the commercial advisor world of family enterprises and did not include those connected to an academic institution. A separate ranking of those advisors will be published later this year.
The announcement was prefaced with the following: "These individuals and the institutions they work for are making a big difference to family enterprises and helping to make the ecosystem a better place for all those involved in the sector."
The description specifically associated with Linda Mack read "Mack is at the top of her game in the Family Office executive search specialist world. According to those who nominated her, she is among the best-connected executive search specialists for Family Offices in the U.S."
Linda was delighted to hear about being included in Family Capital's Top 50. "It is always thrilling to be recognized among some of the most inspiring professionals in our industry. I truly appreciate the honor."
About Mack International LLC
Mack International is the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family offices and ultra-high net worth clients. In addition to its executive search services, Mack International provides customized strategic human capital/talent management consulting solutions. The scope of consulting services includes succession planning, governance, next generation engagement, compensation practices, and performance metrics.
About Family Capital
Family Capital is an online publishing company dedicated to the global family enterprise sector. They have three missions. The first is to provide information, key issues and stories that resonate with those working in the Family Enterprise sector. The second is to acknowledge the growing relationships between family offices, family businesses and global capital markets. Third, to be an advocate for family ownership and the financial stability and global influence these entities provide that is often overlooked by the mainstream press. Family Capital believes the best way to achieve these missions is with a high-quality, straight-talking journalistic voice with in-depth reports on relevant aspects of the family enterprise sector.
