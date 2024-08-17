Linda Mack of Mack International Named one of Top 50 Family Advisors in the World by Family Capital

Linda Mack of Mack International has been named one of the Top 50 family advisors in the world by Family Capital, a publishing company dedicated to the global family enterprise sector.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family Capital recently released a list of the Top 50 family advisors in the world including those in finance, law, executive search, consultancy and training. The list was compiled by polling its readers earlier this year, reviewing their activities during the year, and assessing their overall contribution in the ecosystem of family enterprises.

For this list, Family Capital focused exclusively on the commercial advisor world of family enterprises and did not include those connected to an academic institution. A separate ranking of those advisors will be published later this year.

The announcement was prefaced with the following: "These individuals and the institutions they work for are making a big difference to family enterprises and helping to make the ecosystem a better place for all those involved in the sector."

The description specifically associated with Linda Mack read "Mack is at the top of her game in the Family Office executive search specialist world. According to those who nominated her, she is among the best-connected executive search specialists for Family Offices in the U.S."