Linda Mack of Mack International shortlisted in 2023 Private Asset Management Awards: Best Consulting Firm for Family Offices and Women in Wealth Advocate of the Year

This is the 12th consecutive selection of Mack International on the shortlist in the category of Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices—an award Mack International has won several times in the past. This year, Mack is one of four firms shortlisted for Best Consulting Firm. "It is a privilege to be part of the PAM awards and applaud the outstanding achievements of so many esteemed colleagues in the industry. We are honored to be recognized for sharing our insights and ideas as consultants."

Firmly established in a crucial niche of the executive search market, Linda Mack is a highly sought-after speaker at Family Office and Family Investment conferences on a global basis. "Today's market is ultra-competitive, and families are looking for guidance. We consider it a privilege to be a client's trusted advisor," said Linda. "We help our clients execute their strategic vision by delivering exceptional counsel regarding their human capital needs. To us, a "search" is an intimate consulting relationship, not a transaction. We work with families in the context of the next 15+ years, not simply the position as it is defined/designed today. Our consulting goes beyond the "search" to include strategic planning, organization design/structure, succession, governance, onboarding, performance management, executive compensation, and retention strategies for C-suite executives."

"Leading Woman's Advocate" is a category that Linda Mack was awarded in 2022, and this year she has again been shortlisted as an individual finalist for 2023. She is one of three nominees. The award recognizes individuals and firms in the industry who are an inspiration to both female clients and colleagues. "Mentoring women who are starting or continuing to build their own businesses as well as those aspiring to leadership roles within the family office, is a priority for me," said Linda. "I remember the challenges I faced in starting my own business. I am happy to help pave the way for other women and pay it forward. Being nominated in this category is truly special."

Linda acknowledges that being nominated for a PAM Award is a genuine recognition from the private wealth community to one of its own. "I am deeply grateful for this tribute. Having our work recognized in these two categories is particularly meaningful as they represent our ongoing dedication to serving families at the highest level."

A black-tie awards dinner celebrating the top-performing elite of the private wealth community will take place on February 8, 2024, at the extraordinary 583 Park Avenue, in New York City.

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family office and ultra-high net worth clients. In addition to its executive search services, Mack International provides customized strategic human capital/talent management consulting solutions. The scope of consulting services includes succession planning, governance, next generation engagement,, compensation practices, and performance metrics.

About the PAM Awards

PAM Awards are designed for investment advisors and wealth professionals, operating within the private asset management industry, who have proven to be the best and most knowledgeable in the industry. The judging process, using an independent panel made up of wealth industry experts, is based on a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators. Successful candidates have demonstrated exemplary performance in four critical categories: Financial Progress, Growth, Client Satisfaction, and Product Innovation.

