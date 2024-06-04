Linda Mack of Mack International was invited to speak on Family Office Recruiting at Deloitte's Family Office Forum held in Chicago, May 9, 2024

Linda Mack of Mack International was invited to speak on Recruiting Trends, Challenges and Best Practices at Deloitte's Family Office Forum held in Chicago, May 9, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Mack of Mack International was invited to speak on Recruiting Trends, Challenges and Best Practices at Deloitte's Family Office Forum held in Chicago, May 9, 2024. Linda focused on key trends Mack International is seeing in the market, a proven process to ensure success in attracting and retaining C-suite leadership, and best practices in addressing challenges facing Family Offices. Linda also described the key aspects of the Family Office of the future.

Following is a brief synopsis of the discussion points.

Trends