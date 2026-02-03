Linden Property Group Announces Sale of Linden at Forest Hill in Richmond, Virginia

This transaction reflects our approach to thoughtful ownership and execution within established markets. We remain focused on delivering quality housing while maintaining affordability and long-term stability across our portfolio. Post this

Linden at Forest Hill is located in the Forest Hill neighborhood of Richmond and serves a diverse resident base within the broader Mid-Atlantic region. The sale aligns with Linden Property Group's portfolio strategy as it continues to evaluate opportunities across workforce housing and value-add multifamily properties.

"This transaction reflects our approach to thoughtful ownership and execution within established markets," said Wade Casstevens, Managing Partner of Linden Property Group. "We remain focused on delivering quality housing while maintaining affordability and long-term stability across our portfolio."

Linden Property Group extends its appreciation to the partners involved in the transaction, including the Newmark investment sales team of Garrison Gore and Charles Wentworth, property manager Gates Hudson Associates and lender United Bank. The firm also recognizes the Linden team, Wade Casstevens, Mark Brener, John Groce, and Tassos McCarthy, whose efforts were instrumental in the successful completion of the sale.

The sale of Linden at Forest Hill further underscores Linden Property Group's presence across multifamily real estate in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, where the firm continues to pursue opportunities aligned with its workforce housing and real estate private equity strategy.

Linden Property Group is a multifamily real estate investment firm based in Arlington, Virginia. The firm focuses on the acquisition, management and long-term ownership of workforce and value-add multifamily properties across the Mid-Atlantic region.

