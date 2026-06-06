Lindenwood Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Lindenwood Athletics has signed a multiyear agreement with Taymar for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

ST. CHARLES, Mo., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lindenwood Athletics has signed a multiyear agreement with Taymar for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

"Lindenwood Athletics is excited to partner with Taymar as we continue building momentum for the Lions and enhancing the experience for our fans," said Lindenwood Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer. "Taymar's expertise in ticket sales and operations will help us strengthen community engagement, grow attendance and create new opportunities to support our student-athletes and programs."

Taymar has hired Halee Baker as Director of Ticket Sales and Operations to work closely with Account Manager Conner Fonger in leading revenue-generation efforts in the St. Charles community and the St. Louis metro area.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with Jason Coomer, Jameson Adams and the entire Lindenwood Athletics team," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "As one of the nation's longest-standing NCAA Division I conferences, the Ohio Valley Conference has a proud history and Lindenwood has tremendous momentum within the league. We are excited to welcome Halee and Conner to our team to lead our efforts in St. Charles, and we look forward to celebrating many successes together in the years ahead."

Lindenwood represents Taymar's second client in the Ohio Valley Conference (Tennessee State) and its second client in the state of Missouri (Central Missouri).

"At Taymar, we're fortunate to work with athletic departments that are committed to building meaningful connections with their communities, and Lindenwood exemplifies that approach," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We look forward to helping expand the reach of Lions Athletics while creating sustainable growth for years to come."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar