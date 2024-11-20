Lindgren Development Invests Over $80M in Nationwide Projects, Partnering with Local Developers

"Our mission is to support developers in bringing projects to life by not only providing capital but also offering our expertise to ensure projects succeed," shares Steven Wolmark, Managing Director with Lindgren. Post this

"Our mission is to support developers in bringing projects to life by not only providing capital but also offering our expertise to ensure projects succeed," shares Steven Wolmark, Managing Director with Lindgren. "Development is a team sport. Our partnerships are built on shared goals and delivering results that benefit all stakeholders."

With the Charlotte, NC, region exhibiting continued growth, Lindgren has partnered with Space Craft and recently broke ground on Cordo, a 287-unit multifamily, $110 million development in Charlotte's Mill District submarket. The project integrates mass timber construction and other sustainable design features and is adjacent to the Parkwood Station light rail station. This development marks the fourth collaboration between the two firms, and at completion, the portfolio will include 1,100 apartments and 35,000 square feet of retail space.

The firm's latest project in Austin, TX, - Workbench – is a $36 million cutting-edge mass timber mixed-use office building and is estimated to store 500 metric tons of CO2, which is equivalent to removing 301 cars from the road for a year. Lindgren is developing Workbench in partnership with a group of Austin-based architectural, engineering and real estate firms. Construction began in October and is anticipated to be completed in January 2026.

"In addition to Charlotte and Austin, Lindgren is actively pursuing opportunities in markets such as Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, and Raleigh, NC," continues Wolmark. "These locations continue to experience robust growth in population and job opportunities and have developed vibrant live/work/play environments."

Lindgren's partnership model is designed to foster long-term relationships with developers, providing resources and support to excel in today's dynamic market. By investing capital, providing financing guarantees and supporting transaction and project management execution, Lindgren can create a powerful alignment of interests between developer, builder, investor, and lender.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Swinerton, Lindgren is uniquely positioned to leverage the expertise of Swinerton Incorporated's best-in-class construction teams and the robust strength of its balance sheet.

For more information about Lindgren's projects and partnerships, please visit https://www.lindgrendev.com/.

About Lindgren

Lindgren Development, Inc. ("Lindgren") is a national investment firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Swinerton Incorporated, operating alongside several general contracting and specialized construction affiliates across the country. Lindgren specializes in providing capital, balance sheet support, and transaction and project management expertise to secure the success of real estate development projects. For more information, please visit http://www.lindgrendev.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Ridgeway, Lindgren Development Inc., (503) 479-2030, [email protected], www.lindgrendev.com

SOURCE Lindgren Development Inc.