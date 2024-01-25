LINE-X Honored as No. 1 in Category for Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500 Rankings

Ranking a first for Franchisor since relocating Franchise Support Center to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LINE-X, the leading manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings and industry-leading automotive and lifestyle accessories, was named No. 1 in the Miscellaneous Automotive Products and Services category as part of Entrepreneur Magazine's 45th annual Franchise 500® rankings. This honor marks the 18th time that LINE-X has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchisee 500 list. LINE-X's consistent growth, exceptional customer support, brand strength and competitive franchise fees helped secure a ranking of No. 399 on the magazine's prestigious list.

"We are excited to be recognized as a top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and honored to be ranked as the #1 Franchise in our category," said Blair Boggs, President of LINE-X. "This ranking is a testament to the effort of Franchise Owners who work very hard to provide the best service possible to their customers, and that has been reflected in our success as a company. We know our customers have a choice, and they continue to choose LINE-X because of the quality products and services our Franchisees provide."

In 2022, LINE-X made the strategic move of their Franchise Support Center headquarters from Huntsville, Ala., to Charlotte, North Carolina. The central hub for stock-car racing, Charlotte has seen significant growth in the automotive industry. Now home to more than 200 automotive industry suppliers and manufactures, the move to Charlotte offered LINE-X competitive advantages to better support the entire franchise network.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees.

ABOUT LINE-X

LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's largest aftermarket retailer of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle upfit services. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X supports nearly 500 Franchise store locations across the U.S. and Canada. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bedliners and accessories have provided our customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

