Linea Launches AI-Driven Care Platform to Cut Heart Failure Readmissions in Half

Backed by Redesign Health and DaVita, Linea expands 90-day care model to offer a more supportive care approach for highest-need patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linea, a post-acute care platform backed by founding investor Redesign Health and DaVita, has announced continued expansion of its heart failure care solution.

Linea delivers a 90-day AI-powered program for heart failure patients that has demonstrated a 50% reduction in hospital readmissions, sustained patient engagement, and meaningful cost savings for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs).

Each year, more than 4 million Americans are hospitalized for heart failure—often struggling to breathe—with 40% readmitted to the hospital within 90 days. These largely preventable readmissions place heavy burdens on patients and their loved ones, providers and health systems. Linea tackles this challenge by combining generative AI-powered hospital admission detection, protocolized prescribing and dosing optimization, and real-time patient engagement into a single, scalable model that improves care consistency and quality.

"We're solving one of healthcare's biggest challenges with a smarter, scalable approach to post-acute heart failure care," said Rishi Madhok, MD, CEO and co-founder of Linea. "Our solution is purpose-built for ACOs, enabling them to reduce readmissions and control costs through our AI-powered platform that orchestrates care teams and automates clinical workflows. This integrated approach allows us to deliver meaningful clinical and financial outcomes while seamlessly connecting into existing value-based care operations."

Offered at no cost to patients, Linea's solution utilizes a value-based pricing model where ACOs pay only for actively enrolled patients, helping partners control costs and earn shared savings.

Driving Measurable Impact

Critical to the expansion of Linea is a strategic partnership with DaVita, a national leader in kidney care. Together, Linea and DaVita are addressing the intersection of heart failure and kidney disease —two conditions that frequently co-occur and complicate patient outcomes when care is not tightly coordinated.

Early results show strong impact:

Linea's 90-day readmission rate is under 25%, well below the national average of 40%.

On average, patients engage in the platform within 2 days of a health event, with nearly 80% of patients engaged before being discharged from the hospital.

The Linea platform identifies patient admissions and hospital discharges 4 days earlier than traditional methods, giving care teams a critical head start

By shifting from labor-intensive outreach to intelligent automation, Linea enables care teams to scale patient engagement without scaling cost—redefining what's possible in value-based care.

Patients receive more than a dozen supportive calls and messages in the first 30 days post-hospitalization—compared to a national norm where 60% of patients receive no follow up at all—driving deeper engagement and patient satisfaction.

"At DaVita, we're reimagining the care experience to better support whole-person health," said Misha Palecek, chief transformation officer for DaVita. "Nearly 50% of patients with chronic kidney disease also battle heart failure, and this partnership bridges a critical gap in care. By combining clinical insight with cutting-edge technology, we're working together to improve outcomes and elevate quality of life where it matters most."

Built for ACOs, Powered by AI

Linea's AI-powered platform underpins every part of the patient journey. It continuously monitors patient risk, flags changes in conditions, and automates key clinical tasks such as guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) recommendations, appointment scheduling, and medication reconciliation, allowing care teams to respond quickly and consistently.

The comprehensive care model supports patients end-to-end across four key components:

Transitions of Care & GDMT Optimization: Coordinated discharge and pharmacist-led medication review.

Remote Monitoring & Early Intervention: Real-time alerts triggered by biometrics and symptom tracking.

Virtual Services: Nurses conduct risk assessments, fluid checks, and 24/7 SMS-based support.

Integration into Existing Clinical Workflows: Seamlessly connects primary care, cardiology, nephrology, and ACO teams.

"Linea exemplifies the type of company we strive to build, one that effectively integrates AI, clinical expertise and patient engagement to deliver scalable value-based care," said Neil Patel, Head of Ventures at Redesign Health. "We're proud to support Linea as it scales nationally and builds a smarter infrastructure for post-acute care."

With proven outcomes and accelerating demand, Linea is poised to partner with 3-5 new ACOs and payers over the next year, advancing a new standard in post-acute heart failure care nationwide.

About Linea

Linea is redefining heart failure care with an AI-powered, high-touch post-acute care platform that reduces readmissions and lowers cost of care. Built for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and risk-bearing entities, Linea delivers 90 days of coordinated hybrid care—including GDMT optimization, early detection, and remote monitoring—through a platform that combines generative AI agent orchestration with clinical precision. Backed by Redesign Health, a leading venture builder, Linea is positioned to transform the future of heart failure care. Learn more at www.lineacare.com.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture builder that empowers founders to launch and scale transformative healthcare companies. We help founders overcome the unique challenges of healthcare innovation with an ecosystem and suite of capabilities supporting ideation and diligence, commercial traction, and execution. Since 2018, we have supported founders in launching more than 60 companies that have touched the lives of over 15 million patients. Learn more at www.redesignhealth.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 282,000 patients at 3,173 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,661 centers were located in the United States and 512 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

