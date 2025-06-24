Linear Actuators for Micropositioning and Precision Alignment - Now Available with Fast Delivery

High Precision Actuators with more Options – New from PI

AUBURN, Mass., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For tasks requiring sub-micrometer precision — such as alignment, adjustment, or fine positioning — PI's M-235, L-220, and M-230 series linear actuators deliver reliable, high-performance motion. These compact actuators are ideal for demanding applications in optics, photonics, semiconductor testing, metrology, and microscopy, with select models available on short lead times for rapid integration.

PI's motorized high-resolution actuators combine precision and force in a compact form factor. With travel ranges from 10 to 77mm and feed forces up to 125N, they support a broad range of applications. Their low backlash and non-rotating, linearly guided tips minimize tilt and eccentricity-caused errors, as common with low-cost, rotating-tip type actuators — ensuring accurate, repeatable motion.

Available with closed-loop DC servo and stepper motors, these actuators reach speeds up to 30mm/sec and achieve minimum incremental motion (smallest repeatable step size) down to 0.05 µm. Self-locking versions provide high holding forces to ensure position stability without continuous power.

Engineered for continuous operation, the actuators offer a mean time between failures (MTBF) of up to 20,000 hours and withstand frequent load changes. Vacuum-compatible versions are available for cleanroom and high-vacuum environments.

Applications

In use worldwide — from semiconductor fabs to optical labs — M-230, M-235, and L-220 actuators serve as precise external drive elements for linear, tilt, or rotational motion. Their fast availability helps users adapt quickly to changing demands and maintain a competitive edge.

Industries Served

Semiconductors, optics, laser processing, photonics, medical technology

Specifications, datasheet: M-235, L-220, and M-230 Series

